Alouettes U9 Flag Football Team Wins World Championship

March 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes U9 Flag Football Team won the Youth Flag Football World Championships in Orlando, Florida on Sunday at the Wide World of Sports. The U9 squad defeated Bama Elite U9, 26-14, in the final.

Prior to the championship game, the U9 Alouettes Team won 12-0 against Flight School (Canada), 13-12 against Toledo Dirty Birdz (OH) and 19-13 against Seleccion Puebla (Mexico).

Defensive back Najee Murray served as head coach for the Alouettes teams.

The Alouettes Flag Football Academy (AFFA) powered by Mavericks kicked off with seven teams participating in the 2025 Youth Flag Football World Championships held from Feb. 28 throught March 2 in Orlando, FL.

"I loved my experience with the young players, and I congratulate them on their tournament," said Murray. "The level of play in flag football amazed me, and it will only get better in the coming years with the inclusion of this sport in the Olympic Games. Our teams had a lot of fun and worked tirelessly. They can hold their heads high."

Other Alouettes Flag Football Teams that finished on the podium include:

-U16 Team finished second

-U11 Team finished second

"We are very happy with our first edition at the Wide World of Sports. We congratulate our seven teams, including our U9 team, who are now world champions of flag football. We are pleased to contribute to the growth of this sport," says Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes. "I would like to thank the Montreal Mavericks organization for their involvement. Our young players had a lot of fun, and each one will come away a winner from this wonderful experience."

This is the largest youth flag football tournament in the world. Over 925 teams and more than 9,500 athletes participate in the World Flag Football Championships every year.

