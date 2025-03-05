Orlando Predators Announce Future Transition in Ownership

March 5, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Orlando, FL - The Orlando Predators ownership group has released the following statement regarding the team's future and apparent AF1 smear and vengeance campaign:

After an extensive evaluation of the Arena Football One (AF1) structure and an exhaustive review of all financial avenues with potential partners, the Orlando Predators ownership made the league aware of the purchase offer presented to them yesterday, and after discussions we made the difficult yet necessary decision to discontinue participation in AF1, but were under the impression we would release a joint press release as was done with the other teams that had not continued with the 2025 season.

The league's financial model is not only fundamentally flawed but also blatantly inequitable, heavily favoring three teams whose ownership also controls the league itself as concluded by potential partners. This blatant conflict of interest has resulted in a lopsided, unsustainable economic framework that disproportionately burdens independent team owners while funneling resources and advantages to a select few, as well as creating issues with transparency of league items which is reminiscent of last year's AFL turmoil. The Orlando Predators were against this model from the beginning but it won out in the end.

The financial demands imposed on non-league-affiliated teams are neither fair nor viable, making it impossible to operate competitively or sustainably. The current structure prioritizes the interests of those at the top and at the direct expense of the league's overall health and long-term viability.

This decision also takes into account broader operational challenges and the well-being of current ownership. While this marks a necessary departure from AF1, the Orlando Predators remain steadfast in their commitment to football in Orlando. As for a the AF1 using the word betrayal when speaking about our fans and Arena Football, everything we do is for our fans including trying to get a partner or ownership group so the Preds are even more financially sound to give our fans the experience we envisioned!

The organization is actively preparing for a transition to new ownership and is dedicated to returning stronger than ever for the 2026 spring football season.

Further updates on the team's future will be provided in due course.

