Orlando Predators Playbook: Training Camp

Training camp is officially underway for the Orlando Predators. In about two weeks' time, the Predators will play in Arena Football One's inaugural game as they travel to Dodge City, Kansas, to take on the Southwest Kansas Storm on March 8, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET, streaming on EvergreenNOW!

Predator's head coach, E.J. Burt, raved about his team's tenacity over the first week of training camp. "The energy overall is impressive," he explained. "[I] Love my guy's focus, energy and passion."

Quarterback Room

With the departure of arena football legend Drew Powell, Orlando will seek to find a new offensive leader. The Predators signed Andre Sale, who accounted for 73 touchdowns in two seasons with the IFL's Tulsa Oilers.

Burt marveled at Sale's leadership during the first week of camp. The team also brought in Casey Kacz, a former PIF league MVP, and Dalton Cole, a young, dynamic dual-threat playmaker.

The Trenches

As a former defensive lineman for the Orlando Predators himself, Burt understands the crucial role of the players up front. Under the guidance of Marcus Manuel, who serves as the offensive and defensive line coach, the Predators boast some of the fiercest linemen in the league.

Toree Boyd and Kobe Rios, both returning from last season, are key members of this Predator's offensive line.

"Toree looks great," Burt explained. "I think he's going to solidify himself as one of the best offensive linemen in this league."

On the other side of the ball, the combination of Shaki Holines, Sha'Haun Williams, and Anthony Johnson, with a solid young core, will make this Predator's defensive line unit a force to be reckoned with.

Bottom Line

After Friday's practice, Coach Burt told me, "Overall, the team is showing hunger. That has me excited."

Hunger is key in a league where players constantly seek new opportunities at the next level.

This Predator's team is undoubtedly one of the most talented groups in Arena Football One. Can they put the pieces together to build a championship team in Orlando? We'll have to wait and see!

