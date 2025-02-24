February 24 Transactions Update

February 24, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As teams report to camp, the preparations and player signings continue. Here is the February 24, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Tyler Cassel Salina OL/DL

Kyhree Marshall Salina LB/DB

De'Jahn Warren Albany DB

Keith Nemasango Billings TE/FB

David Gilbert Nashville DL

Justin Cook Nashville FB/LB

Armand Childs Washington WR/DB

The following players have been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list and are inactive until cleared to perform.

Karonce Higgins Billings WR

Kevin Thurmon Billings DL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.

Bruce Trigg Albany OL

Ari Werts Salina WR

Jarvis Green Salina OL

The following players have refused to report and are inactive. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Nick Marshall Albany DB

Danny Southwick Billings QB

Anthony Johnson Orlando DL

Earl Volz Orlando DL

Tyrek Tisdale Orlando FB

Devin Washington Orlando DB

Dishon McNary Salina DB

Ezekiel Williams Salina OL

Rodney Allen SW Kansas DB

Micah Smith SW Kansas DB

