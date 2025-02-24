February 24 Transactions Update
February 24, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
As teams report to camp, the preparations and player signings continue. Here is the February 24, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update for the 2025 Arena Football One season.
The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.
Tyler Cassel Salina OL/DL
Kyhree Marshall Salina LB/DB
De'Jahn Warren Albany DB
Keith Nemasango Billings TE/FB
David Gilbert Nashville DL
Justin Cook Nashville FB/LB
Armand Childs Washington WR/DB
The following players have been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list and are inactive until cleared to perform.
Karonce Higgins Billings WR
Kevin Thurmon Billings DL
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.
Bruce Trigg Albany OL
Ari Werts Salina WR
Jarvis Green Salina OL
The following players have refused to report and are inactive. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.
Nick Marshall Albany DB
Danny Southwick Billings QB
Anthony Johnson Orlando DL
Earl Volz Orlando DL
Tyrek Tisdale Orlando FB
Devin Washington Orlando DB
Dishon McNary Salina DB
Ezekiel Williams Salina OL
Rodney Allen SW Kansas DB
Micah Smith SW Kansas DB
