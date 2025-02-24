Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Training Camp

February 24, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







Arena Football returns to Texas with the start of Corpus Christi Tritons training camp. We had the opportunity to chat with Tritons Head Coach Johnny Anderson, and he revealed a couple of things about the team.

Camp Report and First Practice

After the first day of camp, everything is on schedule and the players are how the team expected. Coach described it as a "very productive day," and that everybody who reported "met the eye-test." The Tritons are just shy of the full team as three players have not yet reported due to personal reasons. Coach has his players in house, and he knows what he wants them to be.

"I'm a pusher. I know what you did last year. I'm trying to push you to be better than what your season was last year."

QB Room Decisions

At this point, the Tritons are running a deep QB room. Right now, four quarterbacks are on the roster: Fred Payton, Steven Remmenga, Josh Hollins and Javonte Johnson.. The Tritons will need to make serious decisions considering they will only roster two quarterbacks during the season.

The player with the most extensive repertoire is Payton. At Mercer, he posted the best single-season by a QB in program history, setting the record for single-season passing yards, passing yards in a game, single-season passing TDs, and passing TDs in a game. After Payton, it is likely going to be a battle for that second spot on the roster.

A Rookie and a Vet

Coach Anderson mentioned two weapons joining this roster. The first was veteran and future Arena Hall of Famer Darius Prince. He comes with a wealth of knowledge, and rightfully so, Coach Anderson expects him to be a commanding figure.

"He's [Darius Prince] been there before. He brings that leadership mentality. Not only just the receivers, but the quarterbacks are listening."

Coach also spoke on the incoming nose guard out of Tarleton State, Jamell Winn. This will be his first step into professional football, and Coach Anderson had glowing words.

"Jamelll Winn coming in at 6'5" 360 at the nose is just a powerhouse. We had expectations of him coming in, and he has exceeded that," says Anderson. "He's going to be a force to be reckoned with, and he is very coachable as well."

