Firebirds Remain Committed to 2025 Season

March 5, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Albany Firebirds News Release







On behalf of the Ownership, Front Office, Coaches, and Players of the Albany Firebirds I want to let everyone know that Arena Football is here to stay in the Capital Region. The Firebirds stand by our commitment to our fans, sponsors, community, and league! We believe in the vision and leadership of the AF1 and look forward to competing for the AF1 Championship in 2025 and years to come.

The vision from day one has been to build and maintain an organization that will not only stand the test of time but will represent the Capital Region with pride and grace. Though we've all faced challenges together that vision has never changed! We take the trust that the Flock, our sponsors, and the community have placed in us extremely seriously! Some of us were born here and some of us have chosen the 518 as our home but all of us take great pride in the honor of being Firebirds.

Best Regards,

Jeff Levack

Team President of YOUR Albany Firebirds

The Albany Firebirds will still play (6) games on Transfinder Field at the MVP Arena beginning with our home opener on Friday 3/21 when we host the SW Kansas Storm. Get your tickets now at the MVP Arena Box Office or Firebirdsaf1.com.

