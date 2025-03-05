Huddle Up: Fun Awaits at Speakeasy

March 5, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Salina Liberty News Release







Hey there, Salina sports fans! Get pumped because this Saturday, March 8th, the Salina Liberty football team is throwing an epic Meet and Greet at Speakeasy

2030 S. Ohio, starting at 6:00 PM! This is your chance to rub elbows with your favorite players, snap some selfies, and soak up the electric atmosphere of our local football pride. It's not just an event; it's a celebration of our community and the thrilling game we all love. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with the team and fellow fans. The energy will be off the charts, so grab your friends and get ready for a night of fun, excitement, and Liberty spirit!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.