Liberty Reaffirms Commitment to AF1

In light of some of the latest announcements, Salina Liberty remains committed to the AF1 league. As always, Salina Liberty focuses on taking care of Liberty Nation, our Players, and our Community. We stand on principles of honesty, integrity, and good old-fashioned championship-caliber football. We are a blue-collar franchise in which every one of the Ownership Group lives, works, and supports Salina, Kansas. That is just who we are, and we do not pretend to be anything different. Our Ownership Group: Dan & Linda Mendicina, Dan Kieborz, Roy Lawrence, Tom Perez, Josh Perez, and Jimmy Sponder get up each day and go to work in Salina. This Ownership Group along with our General Manager Sam Sellers and Marketing Director Katie Junk work hard every day in every facet of our organization. We do not have a sales team; we do not have unlimited resources, and we do not pretend to be something different than just a blue-collar franchise committed to providing Salina and the surrounding communities with football & family entertainment. We believe we have the greatest Head Coach in football in Coach O'Neal....better known as Coach O who also is very prevalent in the community. Salina Liberty is entering our 10th year of Indoor/Arena Football with the belief that having a professional sports team in Salina, Kansas is simply part of the master puzzle that makes Salina, Kansas a better place to live and work.

We will be playing (6) home games in Salina, and we will be traveling for (6) road games. Tickets are now on sale at Tony's Pizza Events Center so get over there and buy your tickets now. Our home opener is Sunday, April 6th against the mighty Albany Firebirds on National TV. You don't want to miss it. Additionally, if your business is looking for a sponsorship, we have all levels available to fit your budget & business. We need your support so simply reach out to us either via social media or stop by our office at 112 S. 7th Street in Salina, Kansas.

Liberty Nation.... Stand Up...Be Proud...Be Part of The Greatest Movement in Arena Football!

Go Liberty!

Regards,

Dan Mendicina

Salina Liberty Ownership Group - President

