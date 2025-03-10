IFL Season Preview: What to Watch in 2025

March 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League (IFL) is gearing up for its 17th season, with kickoff just days away. As teams prepare for the 2025 campaign, here's a look at the key storylines for each squad in the Western and Eastern Conferences.

Western Conference

Arizona Rattlers

The Arizona Rattlers claimed the 2024 IFL championship with a dominant 53-16 victory over the Massachusetts Pirates, ending a two-year streak of playoff disappointments. Can the Rattlers carry their 2024 magic into another title run?

Bay Area Panthers

Falling just one game short of the Western Conference final last season, the Panthers re-signed star defensive back Joe Foucha, brought in quarterback Josh Jones, and revamped their coaching staff. Are they ready to take the next step toward a championship?

Northern Arizona Wranglers

With a 9-7 record in 2024-two wins shy of the playoffs-the Wranglers tapped Ron James as their new head coach this offseason. Can his leadership propel them into postseason contention?

San Antonio Gunslingers

In 2024, the Gunslingers boasted the league's second-ranked offense but struggled with a last-place defense. Can they find balance and make a playoff push in 2025?

San Diego Strike Force

The Strike Force led the league in interceptions last year, and have now brought in Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Rod Miller. Can Miller's defensive prowess improve on this already stout defensive squad?

Vegas Knight Hawks

A narrow two-point playoff loss to the Arizona Rattlers left the Knight Hawks hungry. With defensive end Claude Davis on the roster and quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson back in the fold, can the Hawks soar to the championship?

Tucson Sugar Skulls

A dismal 2-14 season capped by a nine-game losing streak left the Sugar Skulls at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in 2024. Can they show signs of life and climb the standings in hopes of hosting the IFL National Championship?

Eastern Conference

Fishers Freight

A new franchise entering the IFL, the Fishers Freight hired Dixie Wooten as head coach. Wooten spent the last two seasons as the Bay Area Panthers' offensive coordinator. Can the Freight make waves in its inaugural season?

Green Bay Blizzard

Quarterback Max Meylor, who ranked fifth in the league in passing, returns to lead the Blizzard alongside their No. 1 red-zone defense. Can Green Bay build on last season's momentum for a strong 2025?

Iowa Barnstormers

The Barnstormers lagged in the bottom half of the league in both offense and defense last year. With wide receiver Quian Williams coming off a top-four receiving season, can this historic franchise turn things around in 2025?

Jacksonville Sharks

After a disappointing 5-11 season, the Sharks re-signed quarterback Kaleb Barker, who ended the season with a 3-1 record, scoring over 35 points in all his starts. Additionally, they added Jimmy Robinson to the backfield. Can the Barker-Robinson combo help Jacksonville rise among the IFL ranks?

Massachusetts Pirates

After a 10-9 season that took them to the 2024 IFL championship game-only to fall to the Rattlers-the Pirates are hungry for redemption. Will they climb back to the top and finish what they started?

Quad City Steamwheelers

Former Bay Area Panthers quarterback Daquan Neal steps into the spotlight in a Steamwheelers jersey for 2025. Will a fresh face under center be the boost they need this season?

Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa brought in former IFL MVP, TJ Edwards to lead their offense in 2025. Andre Coles also joined the oilers as Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. Will this massive influx of talent and leadership lead to wins?

Wrap-Up: The Road to March 21st

With rivalries heating up and new faces stepping into the spotlight, the IFL's 17th season promises high stakes and higher energy. Fans won't have to wait long to see these storylines unfold-the 2025 season officially kicks off on Friday, March 21st. Mark your calendars and get ready for the Major League of Indoor Football.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.