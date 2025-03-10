Shark Bites Returns for Another Season

March 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Jacksonville Sharks and Island Wing Company are excited to announce that Shark Bites, our weekly coaches show, will be back for another season starting next Tuesday, March 18th. Come out to Island Wing Company's Southside location and be a part of this season of Shark Bites. Bring your family and friends for a night filled with great food, Sharks football, and fun!

Join us as Coach Gibson talks all things Sharks including how the team looks heading into the first game of the 2025 season. The Sharks will open their 15th season on the road in Massachusetts on March 21st.

H ang out with Coach Gibson, the players, and Island Wing every Tuesday night, starting March 18th. There will be fan contests, giveaways and much much more.

Shark Bites Filming Location:

Island Wing Southside

4409 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.