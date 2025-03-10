Iowa Barnstormers Roster Roundup

DES MOINES - With just under two weeks remaining until the start of the Indoor Football season, the Iowa Barnstormers have been hard at work to recruit a talented roster. Head Coach Dave Mogensen has announced the signing of 33 players who will be attending the team's 2025 Training Camp.

"We lost eight games by one possession last year, after a deep dive into the process of roster building last year and the results, we felt that talent wasn't an issue, but a general lack of cohesiveness and a winning mentality," said Coach Mogensen. "As we built player personnel boards this off-season and began our recruiting process we obviously were looking for great athletes, but unlike last year we placed a special premium on guys that were on winning programs in college, with an even higher premium on guys whose college programs were not winners prior to their arrivals. We also placed a larger premium on personality and goals, we want guys that see the synergy between their personal success and team success as a key to them getting opportunities above and beyond the IFL. With those two extra filters in place we feel as though we have put together a roster of great athletes who all check both the winning and character boxes. We feel really good about the group coming in, their potential, and how they fit into the planned systems for 2025."

Of the 33 players signed, six will be returning from last season's roster. Veteran wide receiver Keshaun Taylor is returning for his third season with the Barnstormers. Quian Williams is also returning to the Barnstormers for his second season on the receiver corps following a breakout rookie season. On the defense, Tyler Tate returns to the line with defensive backs J'Von France and Jared Saad also returning. Kicker Gabriel Rui has also returned for his fifth season with the Barnstormers.

Experienced wide receiver Shaq Curenton is joining the Iowa Barnstormers roster after spending time with both the Tucson Sugar Skulls and Green Bay Blizzard. Defensive lineman Earl Volz also joins the team with experience after appearing on the Arizona Rattlers roster last season while Offensive lineman Paul Fay appeared with the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Completing the Iowa Barnstormers roster for the 2025 season is a group of rookies who are ready to take their talents to the next level.

"Like our last playoff season in 2022, this will be a roster where rookies need to play significant roles," said Coach Mogensen. "It's hard to pinpoint which rookies we are most excited about as we were able to secure some guys who should step into the league and play very well right away. There are some very talented players coming to Des Moines, many of them with NFL and CFL cups of tea and determined to be game breaking type players from the jump."

Wide receiver DaMon Street, a Grand View University alum, is joining the Iowa Barnstormers for the 2025 season along with fellow receivers DeAndre Wallace, Jalen Bracey, Khaleb Hood, and James Jones III. Joined by offensive linemen Desmond Bessent, Maurice Campbell, and Rondey Luckett who will be entering their rookie seasons.

On the defense, linebackers Keshaun Jones and Khadry Jackson will be entering camp alongside defensive backs Jahlil Brown, D'Verik Daniel, Isaac Duffy, Jermal Martin, Jr. Bishop McDonald, and Caleb Street. Defensive linemen Rashad Colson, Patrick Godbolt, Antonio Simley, and Gabe Smith are also entering camp as rookies.

Rounding up the roster, a trio of Wartburg College alumni will make their debut with the Iowa Barnstormers offense this year as wide receiver Tom Butters, running back Hunter Clasen, and quarterback Nile McLaughlin join the team.

Finally, Joaquin Collazo III will be vying for the starting spot at quarterback.

"It's no secret our quarterback position hasn't delivered as we have needed to win, just fact of where we are at and not a knock on the guys who took snaps for us. We had some major high points but lacked the consistency needed to find success," said Coach Mogensen. "As with the other positions we placed an extreme premium on guys who helped lead their team to on field success, and looked for a specific type of QB. We did have conversations with some high profile IFL veterans and high level rookies who we lost to CFL opportunities, but ended up getting two guys who were very high on our boards."

Both McLaughlin and Collazo II are stepping into a high-pressured role, ready to lead the Barnstormers to success.

"We sought a specific type of QB, shying away from the "mobile" guy who wants to run first, but rather looked for a facilitator," said Coach Mogensen. "Guys who feel their role is to get the ball to people down the field. Physical premiums were placed on traits like pocket footwork, quickness of release and size, while statistical things like completion percentage, touchdown to interception ratio, and yards per attempt also had premiums placed on them. We were able to get Nile in from Wartburg, a multi-year starter who rewrote the Wartburg record book and led them deep into the national playoffs with back-to-back Semi-Final appearances. Joaquin put up video game type numbers for Bethel TN and also led them to back-to-back playoff berths. Both will be competing for the starting role and we think we have two very capable quarterbacks in a mold that our fans will love and appreciate."

The Iowa Barnstormers camp will kick-off with high, but simple, expectations. In Coach Mogensen's words, athletes will be expected to "be coachable, be on time, have attention to detail, practice hard but smart, and know what they need to know."

"We need guys to show up to camp ready to be professionals, for many this will be their first full step to a pro career. We've expressed to them that they need to be as serious as if they were walking into camp with an NFL team," said Coach Mogensen.

