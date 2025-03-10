Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Theme and Promotional Knight Schedule
March 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today the team's theme and promotional knight schedule for the 2025 season. Vegas' 16-game regular season starts with a road game in San Diego on Monday, Mar. 31, and will kick off at home on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7 p.m. PT at Lee's Family Forum.
For the first time ever, every Vegas Knight Hawks home game will offer a giveaway item for fans. Giveaways include a youth football jersey, a holiday ornament, and a bobblehead of the Knight Hawks mascot, Risk. A full list of giveaways can be found below.
Single-game tickets are on-sale now.
VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHTS
All promotions are subject to change. All times PT.
APRIL
Fri., April 11 at 7 p.m. - Opening Knight
Pom Pom Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)
MAY
Sat., May 3 at 6 p.m. - Military Appreciation Knight presented by True Vet Solutions
VKH Flag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)
Sat., May 10 at 6 p.m. - Hometown Heroes Knight presented by PAM Health
Comic Book Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)
Sat., May 31 at 6 p.m. - Kids Day
Youth Football Jersey Giveaway (first 1,500 kids 14 and under)
JUNE
Sat., June 14 at 6 p.m.
Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)
Sat., June 21 at 6 p.m. - College Knight presented by Fox 5
Sunglasses Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)
JULY
Sat., July 19 at 6 p.m. - Christmas in July presented by WOW Car Wash
Holiday Ornament Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)
Sat., July 26 at 6 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Chapman Auto
Risk Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)
