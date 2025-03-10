Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Theme and Promotional Knight Schedule

March 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today the team's theme and promotional knight schedule for the 2025 season. Vegas' 16-game regular season starts with a road game in San Diego on Monday, Mar. 31, and will kick off at home on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7 p.m. PT at Lee's Family Forum.

For the first time ever, every Vegas Knight Hawks home game will offer a giveaway item for fans. Giveaways include a youth football jersey, a holiday ornament, and a bobblehead of the Knight Hawks mascot, Risk. A full list of giveaways can be found below.

Single-game tickets are on-sale now.

VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHTS

All promotions are subject to change. All times PT.

APRIL

Fri., April 11 at 7 p.m. - Opening Knight

Pom Pom Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

MAY

Sat., May 3 at 6 p.m. - Military Appreciation Knight presented by True Vet Solutions

VKH Flag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Sat., May 10 at 6 p.m. - Hometown Heroes Knight presented by PAM Health

Comic Book Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

Sat., May 31 at 6 p.m. - Kids Day

Youth Football Jersey Giveaway (first 1,500 kids 14 and under)

JUNE

Sat., June 14 at 6 p.m.

Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Sat., June 21 at 6 p.m. - College Knight presented by Fox 5

Sunglasses Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

JULY

Sat., July 19 at 6 p.m. - Christmas in July presented by WOW Car Wash

Holiday Ornament Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Sat., July 26 at 6 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Chapman Auto

Risk Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

