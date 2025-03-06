The Arena League Announces Schedule

March 6, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL) News Release







Waterloo, IA: The Arena League, a professional indoor football league playing a unique brand of gridiron football from Arkansas to Minnesota, announced today the 2025 schedule of games. Beginning on May 30, 2025, and extending into the playoffs in mid-August, the league will feature a total of 24 match-ups with each team hosting 4 games in their home communities, and competing in an additional four games on the road.

Joining the "Founding Four" of the Ozarks Lunkers, Duluth Harbor Monsters, Kansas City Goats, and the lowa Woo are two expansion communities with the Hot Springs (AR) Wiseguys and Eau Claire (WI). Duluth celebrated the first-ever Arena Mania victory by narrowly escaping the lowa Woo last August. "It was a great contest to end a season in which any team could have earned a victory on any given night in which we played", explained league Commissioner and Hall of Famer Tim Brown, "We are excited to be serving six communities this season and look to present more of the same exciting and high-level entertainment in 2025."

• Discuss this story on the The Arena League message board...





The Arena League Stories from March 6, 2025

The Arena League Announces Schedule - TAL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.