Arena Football One Terminates Orlando Predators Membership and Expels Them from AF1

March 4, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Chicago, IL - We were informed today that the Orlando Predators intend to break their commitments to their fans, players, and coaches. Predators Owner John Cheney, informed us that he has decided to no longer compete this season in Arena Football One. Given this abrupt notice, their membership in Arena Football One has been terminated, effective immediately.

When we started this endeavor months ago, all of our teams sat together and committed to being honest and diligent partners to build a successful league for our fans and communities. That required a commitment of trust and commitment to each other.

This about-face and betrayal of the fans of Orlando and fans of Arena Football is shocking and unexpected. The Predators have long been one of the best-known brands in Arena Football, and the fans of Central Florida deserve better than being betrayed for self-serving reasons.

"This is a staggering betrayal of trust by someone we had come to know and trust," said League Chairman Steve Titus. "In all my years in the arena game, I have never seen someone act with so little regard for their fans. My heart breaks for the Orlando fans and for arena fans worldwide. We are going to continue forward with our committed and dedicated partners to build a game deserving of our fans' trust and fandom."

As part of the communications received today, it was made clear that the core reason for this abrupt withdrawal was to allow Orlando's alleged sale to occur. The central condition that was agreed to was to deprive Predators fans of their team this season. Orlando ownership agreed to this condition without regard for their fans, players, coaches, and partners.

Despite all the work that our teams and leagues have done to support each other, the ownership made a decision to selfishly grasp at straws and believe in fantastic stories rather than rely on the trust and relationships that have been forged over the years. There will be fines levied against the ownership group to recoup the losses that they have thrust upon their partners, and we will pursue every avenue to ensure these debts are satisfied.

As a result, the Nashville Kats will be heading to Southwest Kansas to kick off the 2025 AF1 season. The Corpus Christi Tritons will not play in Week 0, and their schedule will be re-balanced down the line. We want the fans of Corpus Christi to know that their ownership group is dedicated to the future of their market and Arena Football One. The Tritons Ownership group has stepped up, as good partners do, to move their home opener back one week.

We would like to apologize for the actions of our former partner to the great fans of the Orlando Predators. You deserve better than to be betrayed for the selfish and desperate aspirations of an owner.

