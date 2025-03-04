March 4 Transactions Update

The countdown is on! With many exciting partnerships being announced and things starting to heat up for the 2025 Arena Football One season, we are so excited to deliver all the hard-hitting action fans know and love. Here is the March 4, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have been released by their respective Arena Football One teams and are free to sign with any organization after they clear waivers.

Collyn Anderson Oregon QB

Jaton Roberts Oregon DB

Deandre Churchill Oregon DB

Jerry Kinney Oregon WR

Jahmal Taylor Oregon OL

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.

Kam Harvey Oregon WR

The following players have been placed on the refused to report list. They are inactive and their rights are retained by their respective AF1 team.

Kevin DeShields Oregon DL

