Real American Beer Named Official Beer of Arena Football One

March 4, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







(Tampa Bay, FL) - Real American Beer (RAB), co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is teaming up with Arena Football One (AF1) as the league's Official Beer for the 2025 season. The partnership brings together America's game and the beer America built for a hard-hitting, unforgettable game-day experience.

To launch the partnership, Real American Beer and Hulk Hogan will be at the AF1 Kickoff in Tampa, Florida on March 7. Hulk and NFL legend Jeff Fisher will sit down for an interview with EvergreenNOW at Armature Works Pier (5:30-6:00 PM), followed by a fan event at Stones Throw Outdoor Bar (6:30-7:30 PM), both in Tampa.

Real American Beer will be ice cold and ready to crush on draft and 24oz cans at select AF1 arenas starting April 13th, with an initial launch at MVP Arena in Albany, New York for the Albany Firebirds vs. the Billings Outlaws. Whether fans are cheering from the stands, partying at the tailgate or crushing a cold one at home, Real American Beer is the beer built for game day.

"Real American Beer and Arena Football One are built the same way, brother-bold, fast, and 100% American," said Hulk Hogan, co-founder of Real American Beer. "These teams are coming out of training camp ready to tear it up, and we're just as fired up to bring Real American Beer to AF1."

Building on its January announcement of its one of a kind multi-year partnership with WWE and TKO Ventures, Real American Beer is a fixture in sports entertainment, with branding featured every Monday night on Netflix on the ring mat of WWE Raw with millions of viewers every week. With AF1 joining the lineup, Real American Beer continues to dominate action-packed, all-American sports.

"Arena Football One is built on energy, excitement and delivering an unforgettable experience for our fans," said Jerry Kurz, CEO of AF1. "Partnering with Real American Beer-a brand that brings that same passion and all-American grit-was a natural fit. Their team isn't just showing up; they're putting in the work, just like our athletes. We're proud to bring Real American Beer into our arenas, celebrate what it means to be truly American, and give our fans a beer that matches the intensity of the game."

Since launching in June 2024, Real American Beer has exploded into 23 states, quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing premium light beers in America. This partnership with AF1 is the latest in the brand's aggressive expansion, ensuring more fans get access to the premium light beer.

"Arena Football One is built for the fans, and so is Real American Beer," said James Case, Head of Growth at Real American Beer. "We love what AF1 stands for-bringing a high-quality product to Americans, a value we share with our light beer m. AF1 and RAB are both here to deliver big moments, and we're just getting started."

Real American Beer is being served in 12oz cans of 6pk, 12pk and 24pk. Also now available in 24oz Big Slam cans and pouring cold on draft. You can find Real American in Florida at ABC and Total Wine, and from April onwards at Walmart, along with many of your favorite local stores. Check out the Grab a RAB Beer Finder at therealamerican.com/pages/beer-finder.

Arena Football One kicks off its inaugural season on March 8, reviving the action-packed, high-scoring format that fans love. Away from the arena, fans can catch games through streaming partner EvergreenNOW with the Game of the Week being broadcast on VICE TV.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.