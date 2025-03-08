Arizona Bandits Drop out of AF1

As Arena Football One began, we were approached by an organization that had experienced a chaotic 2024. We welcomed them and worked with them to become successful members of AF1 in 2025. Despite these efforts, the Arizona Bandits notified the league today that they will not be able to participate in the league this season. As a result of this declaration by the Bandits, they will not be participating in the AF1 this season.

"We will be working quickly to update our league schedule," said Chairman Steve Titus. "We have a great game kicking off our 2025 season and committed partners that continue to work with us. Together, our teams and our staff will continue to work every day to deliver a great product to our fans."

The teams of Arena Football One are ready to kick off the season. The 2025 season will begin with the Nashville Kats taking on the Southwest Kansas Storm tonight in Dodge City, Kansas.

A revamped schedule will be published in the coming days as everyone in the Arena Football One family works to ensure the 2025 season delivers the excitement that fans of the fifty-yard game expect and deserve.

