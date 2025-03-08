Salina Liberty Playbook: Training Camp Check-In

March 8, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Salina Liberty News Release







The Salina Liberty of Arena Football One are currently in training camp as they prepare for the inaugural season of Arena One Football. The Liberty kicks off the season on Sunday, March 16th, as they travel to Corpus Christi, Texas, to face the Tritons. They'll meet in the American Bank Center, with the kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

IT'S COMPETITION TIME

The Salina Liberty are headlong into training camp and just past their first round of player cuts on their way to the 24-man roster. "We're excited to see the rest of these guys here compete for the remaining spots," Head Coach Heron O'Neal said. The Liberty have a busy weekend ahead, going through tough practices to determine who makes the final Liberty squad to chase an Arena One title.

Some positions, like quarterback, are already settled with the return of their 2022 title-winning quarterback, Javin Kilgo, back under center. A few positions are still being heavily contested. Defensive back is a "very crazy battle right there," noted Coach O'Neal. The offensive and defensive lines are also highly contested battles as training camp continues.

STRENGTHS AND SURPRISES

Coach Heron didn't hesitate when asked what the strength of the team is. "I would definitely say the quarterback position, with what Javon brings to this position, having that championship mindset already." "Him coming back, his leadership, and what he brings to the table is special; not a lot of leaders are like him." "He takes it a step further off the field, I think that's been the biggest thing that's helped us." "He's a throwback-type quarterback."

When asked who has surprised him the most during camp, Luis Gonzalez was the first name to come up. The Liberty running back "has improved every day he's been here." "he's been a pleasure to coach." "He's improved the most. Yes, we knew he had talent; we just didn't know how fast he would pick it up and adjust to the Arena game. He's done a wonderful job for us." Kyle Jarvis has also impressed Coach O'Neal. "He is a kid that has played wide receiver, defensive end and can also play a little offense line, I've never had a guy like that."

