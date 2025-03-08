March 8 Transactions Update

March 8, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Today is the day! The very first Game Day in Arena Football One history as the Nashville Kats take on the Southwest Kansas Storm. Tune in to catch all the action tonight on EvergreenNOW at 7:00 PM Eastern.

Here is the March 8, 2025, Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have been signed by their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Andre Sale Billings QB

Alexis Rosario Billings WR

Malik Honeycutt Salina WR

Darrien Crowe Salina K

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment. Their AF1 rights are retained by their respective teams.

Russell Minor-Shaw Billings QB

Taz'Mire Burton Billings WR

The following players have been released and will be free agents once clearing waivers.

Kimo Neauha Billings OL

Jawain Granger Billings DB

Jakobi Smith Albany OL

Faleaoga Russell Albany OL

Savion Williams Albany DL

Jacquiz Mabin Albany DL

Deron Maxwell Albany DB

Vincent Gregory Albany WR

Daniel Williams III Albany WR

There has been an update to yesterday's transaction update. The following player has been placed on Refused to Report, not released.

Sahwn Lockett Albany OL

