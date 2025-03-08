March 8 Transactions Update
March 8, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Today is the day! The very first Game Day in Arena Football One history as the Nashville Kats take on the Southwest Kansas Storm. Tune in to catch all the action tonight on EvergreenNOW at 7:00 PM Eastern.
Here is the March 8, 2025, Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have been signed by their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.
Andre Sale Billings QB
Alexis Rosario Billings WR
Malik Honeycutt Salina WR
Darrien Crowe Salina K
The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment. Their AF1 rights are retained by their respective teams.
Russell Minor-Shaw Billings QB
Taz'Mire Burton Billings WR
The following players have been released and will be free agents once clearing waivers.
Kimo Neauha Billings OL
Jawain Granger Billings DB
Jakobi Smith Albany OL
Faleaoga Russell Albany OL
Savion Williams Albany DL
Jacquiz Mabin Albany DL
Deron Maxwell Albany DB
Vincent Gregory Albany WR
Daniel Williams III Albany WR
There has been an update to yesterday's transaction update. The following player has been placed on Refused to Report, not released.
Sahwn Lockett Albany OL
• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...
Arena Football One Stories from March 8, 2025
- March 8 Transactions Update - AF1
- Salina Liberty Playbook: Training Camp Check-In - Salina Liberty
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.