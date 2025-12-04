Join the Fun: Exclusive Family Pack Offered

Published on December 4, 2025 under National Arena League (NAL)

Salina Liberty News Release









Salina Liberty entrance

(Salina Liberty) Salina Liberty entrance(Salina Liberty)

You don't want to miss this.

Salina Liberty is Gearing Up for an Unforgettable Season!

Christmas Promotion

Ho ho ho, Salina Liberty fans! This holiday season, we're wrapping up an incredible gift just for you! Imagine the joy of giving your loved ones the thrill of live football with our exclusive Christmas promotion: snag five season ticket games and, as a special bonus, enjoy our home opener match on March 14 absolutely FREE! For the price of $75.00. It's the perfect way to create unforgettable memories together while joining our passionate local sports family. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer-become part of the energetic Salina Liberty experience and let's cheer our team to victory together! Grab your tickets now and make this holiday season one for the books!

Join Us in Elevating Salina's Sports Culture: Become a Sponsor of Salina Liberty!

We invite both our passionate fans and esteemed local businesses to join us as sponsors of the Salina Liberty, where together we can create a vibrant sports culture that enriches our community. Your support is not just an investment in a dynamic team; it's an opportunity to be part of an exhilarating journey that fosters excitement and camaraderie among our fans. By partnering with us, you will enhance your brand visibility while making a meaningful impact on local events and activities that bring us all together. Let's build a winning tradition that elevates sports entertainment in Salina and showcases the incredible spirit of our community. Join us in this thrilling endeavor and be a part of something truly special!

Family Pack Tickets

Experience the electrifying atmosphere of Salina Liberty's indoor football games with our exclusive family pack, available for just $150. This incredible offer includes season tickets for two adults and two children, providing an affordable way for families to come together and create unforgettable memories throughout the season. As you cheer on our home team, you'll not only enjoy thrilling football action but also strengthen the bonds of family and community. This limited-time opportunity is a fantastic way to embrace local sports, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among fans. Don't miss out-secure your family pack today and get ready to dive into a season filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the joy of supporting the Salina Liberty!

Images from this story







National Arena League Stories from December 4, 2025

Join the Fun: Exclusive Family Pack Offered - Salina Liberty

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.