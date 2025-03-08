Short-Handed Spirit Win 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup

March 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Orlando, Fla. - The Washington Spirit opened 2025 competition with the club's second-ever trophy, winning the NWSL Challenge Cup over the Orlando Pride. With the match equal after regulation at one goal apiece, the Spirit topped the Pride in a penalty shootout 4-2.

The Spirit appeared in its second Challenge Cup final, having lost to the North Carolina Courage in the 2022 title match, while the Pride made its debut in a Challenge Cup final. With a start on Friday night, Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury established herself as the first keeper in NWSL history to play in multiple Challenge Cup finals. The Spirit was without several key pieces with Croix Bethune, Courtney Brown, Ouleye Sarr, Heather Stainbrook and Andi Sullivan still out with injury. These injuries pushed Brittany Ratcliffe and Chloe Ricketts into the starting lineup at forward and had new signee Narumi Miura starting in the midfield.

Pride forward Ally Watt started the action in the fifth minute with a drive into the box and shot but Spirit defender Casey Krueger was able to get in front of it for the block. Four minutes later, Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos created a chance for the visitors with a crossing shot that went just wide right. In the 11th minute, star Pride forward Barbra Banda nearly had a breakaway at goal but the Spirit's Gabby Carle made a phenomenal defensive play at the last moment, kicking the ball back over her head and away from danger.

In the 17th, Chloe Ricketts had the Spirit's best chance of the night up until that point, shooting a one-timer on a beautiful cross into the box. Ricketts' shot was saved by a diving Anna Moorhouse on the left side of the net. The Spirit saw two players earn yellow cards late in the first half when Tara McKeown and Narumi Miura were shown the caution in the 34th and 36th minutes, respectively.

Minutes later, Orlando appeared ready to take a penalty kick after a foul committed by the Spirit but the video assistant referee (VAR) deemed the infraction to have occurred just outside the box. Despite the change, the Pride was able to find the back of the net off a set piece play. The ensuing free kick bounced off a Spirit defender in the box and directly to Pride defender Rafaelle who fired a shot off the inside of the post and in for the 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

The Spirit opened the second half with several attacking threats, most notably in the 50th minute when Krueger crossed a ball in for a diving Ashley Hatch whose header went wide of the net. A Spirit debut came in the 61st minute when new defender Rebeca Bernal subbed into the match and provided a spark for the DC-based side.

After being awarded a direct free kick outside the top of the box, free kick specialist Leicy Santos stepped up to the ball in the 72nd minute. Striking the ball over the wall of Pride defenders, Santos found the top right corner of the frame as the ball made its way through the fingertips of Moorhouse for the equalizer. The strike was both the first direct free kick goal and latest equalizer ever in a Challenge Cup final. Late in regulation, the Pride appeared to have regained the lead with a header goal from a free kick but the play was ruled offside and the match was sent directly to penalty kicks.

After the Spirit's Hatch and Bernal and the Pride's Julie Doyle and Angelina traded goals through the first two rounds of the shootout, Orlando's Summer Yates sent her attempt wide left of the frame to give the Spirit the advantage. Narumi stepped up and found the back of the net despite Moorhouse getting a hand on the ball to secure a one-goal lead for Washington through three rounds.

Spirit captain Aubrey Kingsbury showed some of her 2024 semifinal heroics in round four with a save of Ally Lemos at the bottom right corner of the goal to push Washington to the doorstep of a trophy. McKeown stepped up to the spot with an opportunity to seal a title for DC and buried her shot high in the net. This marked the second trophy for the Spirit in club history, after 2021's NWSL Championship victory.

Next up, the Spirit will open its regular season campaign on the road against the Houston Dash next Friday night at 8 p.m. EDT.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Weather: Clear, high-60s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 PKs F

Orlando 1 0 2 1 (2)

Washington 0 1 4 1 (4)

ORL - Rafaelle - 41'

WAS - Leicy Santos - 72 ¬Â²

Lineups:

ORL: 1 - Anna Moorhouse; 25 - Kerry Abello; 4 - Rafaelle (20 - Julie Doyle, 46'); 3 - Kylie Strom; 6 - Emily Sams; 15 - Angelina; 2 - Haley McCutcheon; 16 - Morgan Gautrat (30 - Ally Lemos, 66'); 11 - Ally Watt (28 - Summer Yates, 82'); 22 - Barbra Banda (9 - Prisca Chilufya, 82'); 10 - Marta

Unused Substitutes: 40 - McKinley Crone; 14 - Viviana Villacorta; 23 - Grace Chanda; 32 - Brianna Martinez; 34 - Zara Chavoshi

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 3 - Casey Krueger; 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara McKeown; 14 - Gabby Carle; 10 - Leicy Santos; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 5 - Narumi Miura; 39 - Chloe Ricketts (4 - Rebeca Bernal, 61'); 33 - Ashley Hatch; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe (8 - Makenna Morris, 61')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade; 36 - Margie Detrizio

Stats Summary: ORL / WAS

Shots: 13 / 9

Shots On Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 2 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 18

Offsides: 2 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Tara McKeown - 34 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

WAS - Narumi Miura - 36 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

Spread the love

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.