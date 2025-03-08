Utah Royals FC Wraps up 2025 Preseason with 1-0 Victory over Portland Thorns

PORTLAND, Oregon - Utah Royals FC embarks on the 2025 campaign next week after claiming a 1-0 victory at Providence Park over Portland Thorns FC. Reigning US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year Ally Sentnor broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, assisted by 2025 SheBelieves Cup MVP, Mina Tanaka.

In the final tune up match before the start of the 2025 NWSL season, Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets played a strong starting lineup, which included new signings Spaniard Nuria Rábano and Canadian Bianca St-Georges getting their first minutes as Royals. St-Georges was immediately dangerous, latching onto a Sentnor through ball in the 5th minute and then laying it across to an onrushing Tanaka, whose shot was deflected out for a corner kick. Portland's direct style of play caused constant problems for the backline, but Mandy McGlynn's high starting position helped contain the over-the-top threat from Portland's speedy front line.

However, it was the Royals who managed to do damage on the counter attack. Macey Fraser was able to find captain Paige Monaghan on an overlapping run in behind the Thorns' back line. Monaghan drove at goal, creating a one-on-one situation, but saw her effort stopped by the Portland goalkeeper. The rebound found its way to Tanaka, who in turn found Sentnor at the top of the box on the left side of the penalty arc. Sentnor beat one player and sent a left footed shot to the bottom corner of the net, giving Utah the lead. McGlynn was called into action shortly after, coming up big on a one-on-one situation in the 27th minute. At the end of the first half, Portland had taken eight shots to Utah's seven.

The second half saw chances come from both sides, but from two very different styles of play. The Thorns were persistent in forcing the Royals' defenders to face their own net and find the feet of McGlynn or give up possession through throw-ins and corner kicks. However, Utah showed glimpses of intelligent, efficient build up play, patiently starting from the back and breaking lines with quick vertical passes before playing into space behind the Portland defense. Both sides made changes around the 60th minute, which swung the match in Portland's favor, as the home side grew into the game, threatening the Royals' goal with multiple chances that were stifled by McGlynn and the backline. The 89th minute saw Portland nearly draw level through a mistake in the Utah midfield, but the shot rebounded off the left post and out to safety. In stoppage time, Mikayla Cluff was just inches away from putting the game to bed, but saw her finish cleared off the line after Aisha Solórzano neatly nutmegged her defender on the wing and squared a ball across the top of the six yard box.

The Royals open the 2025 NWSL season against fellow 2024 expansion side Bay FC. Utah completed the expansion sweep on August 23 at home in a 2-1 victory after stealing a dramatic 1-0 win in San Jose in June. URFC looks to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay at America First Field on March 15.

QUOTES

Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets on the match

Last game of the preseason. The efforts that the girls made during preseason, a lot of running and a lot of big efforts led us to being able to manage this game until the 95th minute. That was the most important part of this game, showing that we are ready for the season to begin.

Captain Paige Monaghan on the match

I think it was a full team effort, which people say, but we can truly say that about our performance tonight. In the first half, everyone from the build up to the final third to finishing the goal, I thought was huge and then the players on the bench made a difference tonight which is everything. That's who we want to be. We want to be a team that, no matter who's on the field, we're going to be winning. We're going to be aggressive, we're going to be attacking and getting it done.

