Washington Spirit Loans Shadia Nankya to Dallas Trinity FC

March 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has loaned Ugandan defender Shadia Nankya to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League, the clubs announced today. The move involved a loan fee paid to the Spirit by Dallas and is termed for the 2025 calendar year. Nankya recently signed with the Spirit on a two-year contract with 2027 and 2028 team options.

"Shadia will gain important professional experience playing with a great Dallas club this year," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "We're excited to see her compete alongside Deborah Abiodun and Tamara Bolt and to welcome her back to the Spirit in the future."

The Spirit kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the club's first Challenge Cup title last night, defeating the defending NWSL Champion Orlando Pride in a penalty kick shootou.t Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's home opener on Saturday, March 22 at Audi Field are available.

