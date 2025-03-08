Orlando Pride Drops Decision to Washington Spirit in 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup

March 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride fell in an end-of-regulation shootout to the Washington Spirit on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup. The scoreline was even at 1-1 following 90 minutes of action meaning the Cup would be decided in an end-of-regulation shootout. The Pride were unsuccessful in the shootout ultimately losing 4-2.

Defender Rafaelle made her return to the lineup tonight after being taken off the Season Ending Injury List earlier in the week. She celebrated her return with a goal in the first half. The goal served as her first in the 2025 season and the first since she debuted for the Pride back in the 2023 campaign.

The Pride will look ahead to next week as they get set to host Chicago Stars FC in the Club's Home Opener, presented by Orlando Health. Prior to the match the Pride will have a banner raising ceremony as they will raise two banners in the rafters of Inter&Co Stadium to acknowledge the Pride winning the 2024 NWSL Shield and the 2024 NWSL Championship.

Scoring Summary:

41' Rafaelle - ORL 1, WAS 0

The Orlando Pride's first goal of the 2025 season came from Brazilian Defender Rafaelle. After the Pride earned a free kick on a foul against Ally Watt right outside the box, Marta stepped up but had her kick deflected by a Spirit defender. Off the deflection, the ball came right to Rafaelle who then put it away with a powerful strike into the right side of the net.

72' Leicy Santos - ORL 1, WAS 1

Washington struck back in the second half with a free kick goal from Midfielder Leicy Santos. The Colombian international curled the ball into the right corner of the net past the outstretched arms of Pride Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Football is a cruel game, losing in penalties is never nice. I thought we did really well throughout the game. I thought our presses really looked really good and we had some good opportunities, but again we have to take into consideration this is the first game of the year and it's a Final and obviously you want to win every game, but I think it's always hard losing a Final and [not lifting] a trophy, but I think it's going to help us have that hunger to continue to start where we left off from last year."

Match Notes:

Rafaelle scored her first goal of the 2025 season and her first since she made her debut for the Club on Aug. 20, 2023.

Coming on as a second half substitute, Prisca Chilufya made her first Pride appearance.

The Pride started nine of the same players that started in the 2024 NWSL Championship match that was also played against the Washington Spirit. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will open their 2025 NWSL regular season next Friday, March 14, at Inter&Co Stadium. The match will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 1 0 1 (2)

Washington Spirit 0 1 1 (4) Scoring Summary:

ORL - Rafaelle 41'

WAS - Leicy Santos 72'

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Tara McKeown (Yellow Card) 34'

WAS - Narumi Miura (Yellow Card) 36'

End-of-Regulations Shootout:

ORL - Julie Doyle (Goal)

WAS - Ashley Hatch (Goal)

ORL - Angelina (Goal)

WAS - Rebeca Bernal (Goal)

ORL - Summer Yates (Miss)

WAS - Narumi Muira (Goal)

ORL - Ally Lemos (Save)

WAS - Tara McKeown (Goal)

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Emily Sams, Rafaelle (Julie Doyle 45'), Kylie Nadaner, Kerry Abello; M Morgan Gautrat (Ally Lemos 66'), Haley McCutcheon, Angelina; F Marta (c), Ally Watt (Summer Yates 82'), Barbra Banda (Prisca Chilufya 82')

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Bri Martinez, Zara Chavoshi; M Viviana Villacorta; F Grace Chanda

Washington Spirit - GK Aubrey Kingsbury; D Gabrielle Carle, Tara McKeown, Esme Morgan, Casey Krueger; M Narumi Miura, Hal Hershfelt, Leicy Santos; F Chloe Ricketts (Rebeca Bernal 61'), Ashley Hatch, Brittany Ratcliffe (Makenna Morris 61')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Sandy MacIver; M Meg Boade; F Kiley Dulaney, Trinity Rodman, Margie Detrizio

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 7, 2025

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 52.2%

WAS - 47.8%

Shots:

ORL - 13

WAS - 9

Saves:

ORL - 2

WAS - 3

Fouls:

ORL - 12

WAS - 18

