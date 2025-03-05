Calgary Surge To Return To Scotiabank Saddledome For 2025 Season Finale

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that they are returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome to host their 2025 season finale.

The Surge's final game of the 2025 season will take place Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 6 p.m.

MST, against the defending Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Champions, the Niagara River Lions. Across the 2024 and 2025 regular seasons, the River Lions (East) have won two of three games against the Surge (West). Both teams have qualified for the CEBL's Championship Weekend two years in a row, teeing up what could be a potential 2025 Championship Finals preview.

The Surge season finale promises to be the can't-miss event of the summer. Coming off the heels of gathering 12,327 fans in 2024, the largest single-game crowd in league history, the Surge will look to welcome even more fans this time around.

"We are thrilled to be back at the iconic Scotiabank Saddledome and to be able to make good on the promise to our fans that we would return," said Jason Ribeiro, Surge Vice-Chairman & President. "I would like to thank Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation for their partnership and collaboration as we work to bring a premier night of basketball, arts and culture, and community to thousands of Calgarians."

Last year's one-night-only event was televised nationally on TSN and featured a 40-piece orchestra to open the show, dazzling pyrotechnics, diverse performers, and even a jersey change at halftime. Surge players returned to the court as the Calgary 88's and were led out by 88's legend Jon Hegwood

"Last year's historic CEBL season opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome was a massive success and a great display of the basketball fandom that exists all across our great country," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "The Surge organization has been a leader in that growth and continue to look for new, exciting and entertaining ways to bring the Calgary community together. I have no doubt this year's Surge finale at the Saddledome will deliver another incredible moment for basketball fans and the entire CEBL."

Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Fans interested in receiving exclusive presale access to ticket information prior to the general public can register at Surge2TheDome.ca . Given demand, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

