Sea Bears Re-Sign CEBL Veteran Guard Alex Campbell

March 5, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears guard Alex Campbell

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears have re-signed veteran guard Alex Campbell for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. Campbell, a key contributor in 2024, returns to bring his leadership, experience and clutch performances back to Winnipeg.

A seasoned professional with eight years of experience, Campbell played a crucial role for the Sea Bears last season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 23.9 minutes over 21 contests. His standout performance came on June 22 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers, when he scored a season-high 16 points. He also became the first Canadian CEBL player to reach the 1,000 career points milestone last season, achieving the feat in dramatic fashion with a target-score three-pointer to win the home opener against the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

"Bringing Alex back was a top priority for us," said Head Coach and General Manager, Mike Taylor. "His veteran presence, ability to perform in high-pressure situations and commitment to our team culture make him an invaluable asset both on and off the court. He brings an incredible veteran presence and is tenacious on defence, making him a key component of our team's identity."

Campbell has built an impressive CEBL career, previously playing for the Vancouver Bandits, Fraser Valley Bandits and Saskatchewan Rattlers, where he was named Championship Weekend MVP in 2019. Over his CEBL career, he has shot 38 per cent from three, is second all-time in threes made, third in all-time points and ranks fifth in all-time target-score winners with eight. His ability to contribute across multiple facets of the game has made him a respected leader in the league.

"I'm excited to be back and continue building on what we started last season," said Campbell. "I'm committed to bringing championship-caliber basketball to Winnipeg because this city truly deserves it. I'll be playing for my brother, the late Chad Posthumus, every step of the way."

The Sea Bears tip off their 2025 CEBL campaign on May 16 at Canada Life Centre, and fans can expect Campbell to once again be a steady force on both ends of the floor.

