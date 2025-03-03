PVF Announces Strong All-Star Match Ratings

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, is proud to announce the viewership ratings for the first PVF All-Star Match. The match aired on the CBS Television Network on Saturday, February 22.

The contest reached a peak viewership of 445,000 as the match neared its conclusion between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. ET, finishing with an average viewership of 414,000. Overall, the historic contest posted an overnight rating of 0.3.

Battling for eyeballs on a crowded Saturday sports schedule, the PVF All-Star Match's rating surpassed the rating for that afternoon's featured MLS game on FOX and a pair of ACC men's basketball games on the CW.

PVF action will continue this week, with seven matches on tap for week nine, beginning on Wednesday. Highlighting the schedule are three nationally-televised matchups, one on CBS Sports Network (Columbus at Orlando) and two that will mark the first for the league on Roku Sports Channel (San Diego at Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Vegas at Atlanta on Friday).

