Vegas Thrill (7-6) Open Two-Match Home Stand with a Three-Set Loss

March 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







Set 1

Vegas got the match underway with two straight points off a Grand Rapids attack error and a Hannah Maddux kill. Outside hitter Charitie Luper of the Thrill would tack on a pair of kills before Grand Rapids tied the set at 4-4. The Rise would go on a 3-0 run to take a 8-6 cushion off a trio of Thrill errors before Vegas called a timeout. After another Maddux kill, middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk posted a key block to tie the set at 9-9 followed by a Hannah block to put the Thrill ahead 10-9. Grand Rapids tied the set at 12-12 off an Vegas block error, however, Vegas regained the lead, 13-12, thanks to another Luper kill. Grand Rapids outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine put them up 16-14 with a kill heading into the media timeout.

The Rise would add on for a 9-0 run with a 23-14 advantage for a 9-0 run before the Thrill called a timeout. During the run, Briggs-Romine collected three kills and a block. Grand Rapids would prevail for a 25-18 set one victory as outside hitter Erika Pritchard tallied six kills, while Briggs-Romine posted five kills, four digs and one block. Furthermore, the Rise held the Thrill to a .023 hitting percentage.

Set 2

Grand Rapids' run wouldn't stop to start the second set as they attacked Vegas by going on a 5-1 run before a Thrill timeout. Outside hitter Carli Snyder registered a pair of kills, while Briggs-Romine and Pritchard added a kill of their own. After Vegas stopped Grand Rapids' run to cut the deficit to five, 8-3, the Rise scored back-to-back points on a Pritchard kill and a Briggs-Romine block. For the second time in the match, the Rise took a 10-point advantage with a 15-5 score.

The Rise would bump up the tally to 17-6, however, the Thrill scored four straight points off two Grace Loberg kills, an Allison Mayfied kill and a Grand Rapids attack error. Mayfield and Lauren Jardine cut the deficit to five, 20-15, with a kill and block, respectively. Jardine would tally another kill to cut the deficit to four, 21-17. The Rise would take set two by registering four straight points for a 25-17 triumph. In set two, Pritchard and Carli Snyder put down four kills and the Rise hit .324 overall. Defensively, Grand Rapids posted eight solo blocks, 11 digs and held Vegas to a .051 tilt.

Set 3

Morgan Stout of Vegas recorded the team's first service ace of the match to cut the deficit to one before Maddux tied the set, 6-6, with her fourth kill of the march. Jardine tied the set yet again, 7-7, also her fourth kill of the match. Just like the first two sets, Grand Rapids took a lead into the media timeout with a 16-13 score. Vegas scored three straight points off a Stout kill, a Maddux kill, a Mayfield block and a Jardine block to take a 17-16 lead.

Grand Rapids responded with three consecutive points for a 19-17 lead thanks to a Briggs-Romine kill, a Vegas attack error and an Ali Bastianelli kill. Jardine cut the deficit to one, 21-20, and she followed that up with a block to tie it up, 21-21. After a Vegas net violation put Grand Rapids up 24-22, Vegas scored a point before Pritchard ended the set and match with a kill.

Key Stats

The Rise were paced by Pritchard's 15 kills, two blocks and a dig, while Briggs-Romaine tallied nine kills and 10 digs. Setter August Raskie put up 27 assists, eight digs and two blocks, and libero Elena Oglivie tallied a match-high 17 digs.

The Thrill were led by setter Carly Graham's season-high 19 assists and seven digs, while Lauren Jardine put down eight kills, three digs and three solo blocks.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will end their two-match homestand against the Indy Ignite on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT on YouTube.

