Vibe Presents Game Changers: Women Who Lead Night

March 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - In celebration of Women's History Month, the Atlanta Vibe is proud to host Gamechangers: Women Who Lead, presented by BMO Bank on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Gas South Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. This empowering evening will highlight the leadership, innovation, and influence of women across various industries, showcasing their inspiring contributions to society. Attendees to the panel must have a ticket to the Atlanta Vibe match:

As part of this exciting event, Atlanta Vibe is hosting a special Game Changers Women's Panel prior to the match at 6:15 until 6:55 with an incredible lineup of influential women leaders prior to the match. The panel will feature top executives, creatives, and change-makers, providing a rare opportunity for college students, professionals, and fans alike to engage with some of the most impactful voices in business, sports, and entertainment.

Panelists include:

Lauren Koontz - CEO, YMCA

Terreta Rodgers - Head of Community Affairs, Amazon

Catherine Brewton - VP, Creative, BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.)

Gina Espinosa - CEO, Hope Beckham Espinosa

Dr. Jann Joseph - President, Georgia Gwinnett College

Sarah Kate "Skate" Noftsinger - SVP, Chief Business Officer, Atlanta United

Priah Ferguson - Actor, Stranger Things

The panel will take place from 6:15 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. ET, offering attendees a chance to network, ask questions, and be inspired by these game-changing women. RSVP to this networking session and the thrilling volleyball match that follows.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 3, 2025

Vibe Presents Game Changers: Women Who Lead Night - Atlanta Vibe

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.