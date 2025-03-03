Vibe Presents Game Changers: Women Who Lead Night
March 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - In celebration of Women's History Month, the Atlanta Vibe is proud to host Gamechangers: Women Who Lead, presented by BMO Bank on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Gas South Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. This empowering evening will highlight the leadership, innovation, and influence of women across various industries, showcasing their inspiring contributions to society. Attendees to the panel must have a ticket to the Atlanta Vibe match:
As part of this exciting event, Atlanta Vibe is hosting a special Game Changers Women's Panel prior to the match at 6:15 until 6:55 with an incredible lineup of influential women leaders prior to the match. The panel will feature top executives, creatives, and change-makers, providing a rare opportunity for college students, professionals, and fans alike to engage with some of the most impactful voices in business, sports, and entertainment.
Panelists include:
Lauren Koontz - CEO, YMCA
Terreta Rodgers - Head of Community Affairs, Amazon
Catherine Brewton - VP, Creative, BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.)
Gina Espinosa - CEO, Hope Beckham Espinosa
Dr. Jann Joseph - President, Georgia Gwinnett College
Sarah Kate "Skate" Noftsinger - SVP, Chief Business Officer, Atlanta United
Priah Ferguson - Actor, Stranger Things
The panel will take place from 6:15 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. ET, offering attendees a chance to network, ask questions, and be inspired by these game-changing women. RSVP to this networking session and the thrilling volleyball match that follows.
