Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson - Vibe Youth Brand Strategist

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe, Atlanta's premier professional women's volleyball team, is proud to announce that actress Priah Ferguson, best known for her role as Erica Sinclair on Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, is joining the organization as its Youth Brand Strategist.

In this role, Ferguson will work closely with the Vibe to help connect with the next generation of fans, bringing her signature energy, creativity, and passion for Atlanta sports to the team's brand strategy. As a proud Atlanta native, Ferguson has been a vocal advocate for youth empowerment and representation, making her a perfect fit to help shape the Vibe's engagement with young audiences.

"Priah embodies everything the Atlanta Vibe stands for-boldness, confidence, and an unapologetic love for the game," said Colleen Craig, Owner of the Atlanta Vibe. "Her influence and connection with young audiences make her an incredible addition to our team as we continue to grow our fanbase and inspire the next generation of athletes."

Ferguson's involvement will include social media collaborations, in-game activations, and community outreach initiatives aimed at engaging young fans and fostering a deeper connection between the team and Atlanta's youth sports culture.

"I've always loved my city, and I'm excited to team up with the Atlanta Vibe to bring more energy and excitement to women's sports," said Ferguson. "This is such an amazing opportunity to inspire young athletes and fans to support women's volleyball and be part of something big."

The Atlanta Vibe continues to make waves in the professional sports scene, delivering high-energy competition and a vibrant fan experience. With Ferguson's strategic involvement, the team is set to expand its reach and strengthen its impact among young sports fans.

