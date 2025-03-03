Vegas Thrill Hosts Women in Sports Night on March 5

March 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







The Vegas Thrill volleyball team invites fans to celebrate Women in Sports Night at their Wednesday night match, a special evening dedicated to honoring trailblazing women in sports and professional organizations. This event will showcase the achievements of women who have made significant contributions to athletics and beyond.

As part of the celebration, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free Vegas Thrill jersey.

WHO: Vegas Thrill Team

Jennifer Azzi, Chief Business Development Officer for the Las Vegas Aces

Kandi Conda, President of Women in Sports & Events (WISE)

Miesha Tate, Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion

Councilwoman Monica Larson, Henderson City Council

Malia Shoji, UNLV Volleyball Head Coach

Stephanie Bernas, Marketing Director of Findlay Toyota

Dr. Nancy Lough, Founder of Intercollegiate and Professional Sports Management Program at UNLV

Luka Vandermerwe, UNLV Women's Golf Head Coach

WHEN: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Match Time: 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Lee's Family Forum 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.