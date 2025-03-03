Vegas Thrill Hosts Women in Sports Night on March 5
March 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Vegas Thrill News Release
The Vegas Thrill volleyball team invites fans to celebrate Women in Sports Night at their Wednesday night match, a special evening dedicated to honoring trailblazing women in sports and professional organizations. This event will showcase the achievements of women who have made significant contributions to athletics and beyond.
As part of the celebration, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free Vegas Thrill jersey.
WHO: Vegas Thrill Team
Jennifer Azzi, Chief Business Development Officer for the Las Vegas Aces
Kandi Conda, President of Women in Sports & Events (WISE)
Miesha Tate, Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion
Councilwoman Monica Larson, Henderson City Council
Malia Shoji, UNLV Volleyball Head Coach
Stephanie Bernas, Marketing Director of Findlay Toyota
Dr. Nancy Lough, Founder of Intercollegiate and Professional Sports Management Program at UNLV
Luka Vandermerwe, UNLV Women's Golf Head Coach
WHEN: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Match Time: 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Lee's Family Forum 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...
Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 3, 2025
- Vegas Thrill Hosts Women in Sports Night on March 5 - Vegas Thrill
- Vegas Thrill (7-6) Open Two-Match Home Stand with a Three-Set Loss - Vegas Thrill
- PVF Announces Strong All-Star Match Ratings - PVF
- Vibe Presents Game Changers: Women Who Lead Night - Atlanta Vibe
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vegas Thrill Stories
- Vegas Thrill Hosts Women in Sports Night on March 5
- Vegas Thrill (7-6) Open Two-Match Home Stand with a Three-Set Loss
- Vegas Ends Road Trip with a Four Set Loss to Indy
- Vegas Thrill Celebrates Cadence's Birthday by Partnering with Dress for Success of Southern Nevada
- For the First Time in Pro Volleyball Federation History, the Best of the Best Will Gather this Weekend for the Inaugural PVF All-Star Match