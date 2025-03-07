Showboats Games to Air on Hot 107.1

March 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats and Flinn Broadcasting have announced that the team's 2025 United Football League games will air on Hot 107.1 FM (KXHT).

Memphis Showboats broadcasts on Hot 107.1 will begin 30 minutes prior to each contest with the pregame show. The Showboats' broadcast team will consist of play-by-play announcer Eli Savoie and color analyst Russell Copeland. Savoie and Copeland will each be in their third consecutive season on the Showboats' radio broadcast.

In addition to the game broadcasts, the Showboats will have a heavy presence throughout Hot 107.1 programming throughout the UFL season.

"We're beyond excited about this new agreement with Flinn Broadcasting and Hot 107.1," said Steve Macy, Memphis Showboats Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations. "Through this immersive partnership, we will be broadcasting the 10 games, plus bringing the personalities of the players and coaches to life to Hot 107.1 listeners."

Memphis kicks off its 2025 campaign at home, hosting the Michigan Panthers at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, March 30. The Showboats will be back at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for a matchup with the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. CT. The St. Louis Battlehawks invade Memphis on Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. The penultimate home game of the season comes on Saturday, May 24, when the Arlington Renegades visit for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The Showboats' home finale will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 1 against the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.

Single-game and season tickets for the Showboats' five home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium are available at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

