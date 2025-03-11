March 11 Transactions Update

March 11, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We have a full slate of games this upcoming weekend and a busy day for transactions as all teams have made their final cutdowns. Here is the March 11, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Nick Evans SW Kansas DL

Anthony Kennedy Salina OL

Henry Kellogg Salina FB

Aleki Tapa Salina OL

Millard Thomas Salina WR

Dashun Salgado Jr. Washington WR

Aakiel Grier Washington WR

Trevonte Carter Washington FB/DL

Cayden Burger Washington OL

Manny Higuera Washington K

The following players have been placed on Injured Reserve.

Roland Foiyoe Oregon WR

Daren Bowles Oregon DB

Dallas Dixon Salina WR

DeVontae Drayton Salina OL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization after clearing waivers.

Keegan McCormick-Reamer Oregon QB

Russell Minor-Shaw Billings QB

Taz'Mire Burton Billings WR

Tyler Cassell Salina OL

Justice Henson Salina FB

Richey Anderson Washington WR

Otis Odom Washington WR

Vonte Bates Washington DB

Vryce Vandervort Washington FB

Jiovanni Franklin Washington FB/LB

Darrien Crowe Salina K

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.