March 11 Transactions Update
March 11, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
We have a full slate of games this upcoming weekend and a busy day for transactions as all teams have made their final cutdowns. Here is the March 11, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.
Nick Evans SW Kansas DL
Anthony Kennedy Salina OL
Henry Kellogg Salina FB
Aleki Tapa Salina OL
Millard Thomas Salina WR
Dashun Salgado Jr. Washington WR
Aakiel Grier Washington WR
Trevonte Carter Washington FB/DL
Cayden Burger Washington OL
Manny Higuera Washington K
The following players have been placed on Injured Reserve.
Roland Foiyoe Oregon WR
Daren Bowles Oregon DB
Dallas Dixon Salina WR
DeVontae Drayton Salina OL
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization after clearing waivers.
Keegan McCormick-Reamer Oregon QB
Russell Minor-Shaw Billings QB
Taz'Mire Burton Billings WR
Tyler Cassell Salina OL
Justice Henson Salina FB
Richey Anderson Washington WR
Otis Odom Washington WR
Vonte Bates Washington DB
Vryce Vandervort Washington FB
Jiovanni Franklin Washington FB/LB
Darrien Crowe Salina K
