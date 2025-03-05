Big3 Signed 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell

LOS ANGELES "" Today, the BIG3 announced that six-year NBA veteran and former 2013 NCAA National Champion Montrezl Harrell has signed with the BIG3 and will make his debut in the league's eighth season tipping off June 14, 2025.

Harrell was selected 32nd overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2015 NBA draft, and went on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers "" where he was awarded the 2020 6th Man of the Year "" Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and the Philadelphia 76ers. He has also played internationally and joins the league from the Zhejiang Golden Bulls. Harrell has represented the United States in the 2012 FIBA U18 Championships and 2013 FIBA U19 Championships, bringing home gold. He was part of the 2013 NCAA Champion Louisville Cardinals, and was awarded the Karl Malone Award in 2015 as the top power forward in the nation.

