Big3 Brings Showcase to Australia in November 2025

March 10, 2025 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, the BIG3 announced that it will host its first-ever international BIG3 Showcase in Australia in November 2025 through a groundbreaking new partnership with Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) and GameAbove Sports. The Showcase will bring a contingent of the BIG3's top players to Australian cities this fall. More details will be released later this year, after the BIG3's eighth season gets underway on June 14, 2025.

"This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event," said BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube. "We've wanted to bring our players to compete on the international stage for years, and we can't think of a better place to do just that than in Australia among some of the best basketball fans in the world. The energy, culture, and love for basketball in Australia is astounding, making it a perfect fit for us. What the NBL has done to grow the game is incredible and together with GameAbove, see no limit to this partnership. We can't wait to bring Aussie fans the power of the BIG3 live in November, and perhaps beyond."

By working closely together, the BIG3, NBL, and GameAbove Sports aim to build a sustainable and long-lasting partnership. The NBL is Australia's premier professional basketball league, featuring top-tier talent from around the world. The NBL continues to push the boundaries of basketball entertainment, consistently growing the game's reach and popularity domestically and internationally.

"The NBL is thrilled to join forces with Ice Cube, Jeff Kwatinetz, and GameAbove Sports to bring the electrifying energy of the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league to Australia this November. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering the best basketball entertainment down under," said NBL Chief Operating Officer and Head of Basketball Operations Vince Crivelli. "This partnership is significant and meaningful. We are both committed to growing our game and providing fans with the highest level of on-court talent, mixed with a unique entertainment package that embodies the essence and culture of our sport. We are thrilled to be working with Ice Cube, Jeff, and the GameAbove and BIG3 organizations. "The global respect and credibility the NBL has earned has enabled this exciting partnership to happen and we look forward to what promises to be an incredible event."

The BIG3 has previously hosted regular season international matchups in Nassau, BS, Toronto, CA, and London, UK, where the 2023 BIG3 Champion Enemies were crowned at the iconic O2 Arena to tremendous fan response. The highly successful breakout league plays the professional sport FIREBALL3, a much-improved version of traditional 3-on-3 basketball that features an incredible lineup of talent - including Hall of Fame Coaches such as George 'The Iceman' Gervin, Julius 'Dr. J' Irving, and Nancy Lieberman, as well as 3-on-3 superstars such as Michael Beasley, Isaiah Briscoe, and Jordan Crawford. Over its seven-year history, BIG3 has established itself as the premier 3-on-3 league in the world, cultivating one of the most diverse and engaged fanbases across all major sports by revolutionizing the landscape of professional basketball. The league's eighth season tips off on June 14, 2025, live on CBS and will be the first season to feature the forthcoming four new franchises in Los Angeles, CA, Miami, FL, Houston, TX, and Detroit, MI - led by GameAbove Sports.

"This showcase will be the start of something special for the global 3-on-3 basketball community," said GameAbove Chairman Keith J. Stone. "We're proud to be involved in this significant moment for both leagues. The BIG3 has the most talented 3-on-3 athletes in the world and partnering with the NBL in Australia, a league with a rich history and outstanding commitment to basketball, presents a special platform for these athletes and the BIG3."

GameAbove Sports, the sports investment division of GameAbove, expands its strategic portfolio by investing in professional and youth teams, franchises, leagues, and athletes worldwide. The company's goal is to enhance the global presence of its partners and sports-related entities. GameAbove Sports proudly owns the BIG3's Detroit franchise, set to begin play in the summer of 2025. It is also a significant stakeholder in the Brisbane Bullets of the NBL. GameAbove Sports' involvement in the new BIG3 Showcase in Australia is a testament to the company's commitment to helping grow both the leagues and basketball globally.

To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram. To learn more about the NBL, visit NBL.com.au and follow the NBL on social media.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point -whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot - counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first professional sports league to implement a mental health policy, favor CBD as a pain management alternative to opioids, enlist female coaches of men, and appoint a black Commissioner in Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, who is also professional sports first former player serving as Commissioner. The inaugural CEO was the legendary, incomparable Raider executive Amy Trask. This January 2024, BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized. Founders Ice Cube and Jeffrey Kwatinetz are missioned to better society as BIG3 pursues business success while also helping to break down stereotypes, promote diversity in sports, create opportunities for black, brown, and female athletes beyond the court, and support the black, youth and basketball communities overall.

ABOUT THE NBL:

The NBL was founded in 1979 and is widely regarded as the world's best domestic basketball league outside of the NBA. Currently composed of 10 teams (nine in Australia and one in New Zealand), game attendances, TV viewership, digital traffic and fan engagement have skyrocketed following a transfer of outright ownership to Larry Kestelman in 2015. NBL teams are located in Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cairns, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Wollongong.

ABOUT GAMEABOVE:

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc. Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Interactive and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, technology and youth academies. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com.

Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove, X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove

• Discuss this story on the BIG3 message board...





BIG3 Stories from March 10, 2025

Big3 Brings Showcase to Australia in November 2025 - BIG3

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.