Arizona Rattlers to Induct Nick Davila into Ring of Honor

March 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are proud to announce that former quarterback and franchise icon Nick Davila will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2025 home opener on March 30th at Desert Diamond Arena. This prestigious honor recognizes Davila's contributions to one of the most dominant eras in Rattler's history and cements his legacy as one of the greatest.

As the starting quarterback from 2010 to 2016, Davila led the Rattlers to five Arena Bowl appearances, securing three consecutive championships (2012, 2013, 2014) and earning Arena Bowl MVP honors twice. His excellence on the field made him one of the most decorated players in Arena Football League history, as he was named the AFL Most Valuable Player in 2011 and 2016. His 2014 campaign was remarkable, earning him both AFL MVP and AFL Offensive Player of the Year honors.

"Nick's leadership extended far beyond the game. He set the standard for what it means to be an Arizona Rattler, not just through his play, but through how he led in the community and his personal life" said Ron Shurts, Owner of the Arizona Rattlers.

Davila's leadership and precision passing earned him the nickname "The Latin Laser. " He left an indelible mark on the franchise, becoming the Rattlers' all-time leader in passing touchdowns and one of the most prolific quarterbacks in indoor football history.

Nick and his wife, Jessica, raised their family during Nick's career with the Rattlers here in Arizona. Their three older children- Moses, Leila, and Nicky, who was born on game day, April 16, 2016, during a match against the Tampa Bay Storm- grew up in the snake pit. To this day, they say that the Rattlers are their favorite home team.

A Historic Night for Rattlers Fans

Davila's Ring of Honor induction will take place at halftime of the Rattlers' highly anticipated 2025 home opener on March 30th. The evening will also feature the unveiling of the 2024 championship banner, making it a must-attend event for Rattlers fans.

Tickets for the 2025 home opener are available now at azrattlers.com.

