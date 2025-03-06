Reggie Gray Named Panthers Wide Receivers Coach

March 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers have added a San Jose indoor football icon to the coaching staff with the signing of Reggie Gray as the team's Wide Receivers Coach.

"It's an opportunity to learn from both the best offensive coordinator and the best defensive coordinator in the league. This is a learning process from the best the IFL has to offer," said Gray.

"Big Play" Reggie Gray ranks ninth for all-time receiving touchdowns in the Arena Football League with 267. His most memorable playing moment was winning the ArenaBowl MVP in 2015, as the San Jose Sabercats captured a victory over Jacksonville. In the same season, he caught a career-best 162 passes with 44 touchdowns and was named the AFL Wide Receiver of the Year. Gray also won a championship with the Washington Valor in 2018 and ended his career with 879 receptions for just under 11,000 yards.

"We are thrilled to add Coach Reggie Gray to the Bay Area Panthers," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He will significantly enhance our team with his experience, attention to detail, and commitment to helping our players achieve their full potential."

Gray began his coaching career in 2022 with the Massachusetts Pirates, working with wide receivers before being elevated to offensive coordinator. In 2023, Gray served as Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach for the Gillette Mustangs of Champions Indoor Football.

"My life has come full circle. To play here, win a championship, and come back 10 years later to coach is an honor. It doesn't even seem real yet," said Gray.

