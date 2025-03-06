2025 Blizzard Tryout Signings Announced

March 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Three players from the Green Bay Blizzard 2025 Tryout were signed to the Training Camp roster.

Announced via Strictly Blizzness episode 159, DB Andrew Perkins III, WR Terrell Carey, and DB/WR Bo Bell will all join the team for training camp, which starts today!

Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson said, "We were pleased with the talent level of the participants at the tryouts. Several players showed the potential to advance to camp. In addition to the three players we signed, we have another two wide receivers and two defensive backs on our short or emergency list for potential calls. There's also a defensive lineman who may receive a call. We have been in touch with all of these players, but we are happy with who we have signed."

Andrew Perkins III

Andrew Perkins III (5-11, 195) is a defensive back from Romulus, Michigan, who played for Kentucky State University and Lawrence Technological University. During the 2023 season with Lawrence Technological University, he appeared in ten games and recorded 74 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He came to the Blizzard tryout and made a great impression. After signing, Perkins III said he is "excited to bring an extra role model for the young ones. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms, I hope to see you guys around." The new Blizzard DB also reminded us of a quote from the legendary Vince Lombardi. Lombardi once said, "Everything was hard. The season. The playoff. Everything. I never worked so hard in my life for anything," which reflects the work Perkins III and the team has and will continue to put in.

Terrell Carey

Terrell Carey (6-0, 200) is a wide receiver from Madison, Wisconsin! He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh during his final two seasons of college football. In those years, Carey played 16 games and produced in multiple ways. He finished with 21 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns. Carey also got involved in the run game with four carries for 11 yards. Finally, he was a contributor on special teams, returning five kick returns for 53 yards. The Wisconsin-based WR wanted to reassure fans of the resilience of this team. He said, "We will stay strong through any storm and will come out on top!"

Bo Bell

Bo Bell (5-9, 190) is a dual threat player. During the 2025 Blizzard Tryout, he registered as a wide receiver and defensive back. Bell calls Jackson, Michigan home, but he has found a spot in Green Bay for training camp! Bell most recently played collegiate football for the Northern Michigan University Wildcats. He filled up the stat sheet during the 2023 season, lining up as a ball carrier, receiver, defensive back, and kick returner. On the defensive side of the ball, Bell recorded 15 total tackles, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery through ten games played that season. After joining the team, the Wildcat alum said he is "honored to be part of this incredible organization. [I also] want to thank God for this amazing opportunity. I am fully committed to competing at the highest level to bring home a championship."

2025 Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp is underway! Make sure you follow along with all things Blizz by checking our Facebook, Instagram, and X pages. Fans can also bookmark greenbayblizzard.com and check back regularly. There are many exciting announcements on the way!

