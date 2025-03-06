Pirates Sign RB Justin Strong

March 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed running back Justin Strong as training camp opens this week before the 2025 Indoor Football League season. In May of 2024 Strong, who played collegiately at Southern Illinois University, went to training camp with the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League as an undrafted free agent and later in August worked out for the Seattle Seahawks.

The 5'11", 206 lb. back played for the Salukis from 2018 through 2023 and appeared in 41 games making 12 starts. He rushed 287 times for 1,389 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also had 79 career receptions for 631 yards and eight scores.

Strong, who hails from Fairview Heights, IL had his best rushing season in 2021 when he ran for 484 yards and 5.8 yards per carry when he started 12 of 13 games.

He proved he could catch the ball the previous season making 30 catches for 274 yards with three scores.

His signature game came in his senior year against Murray State in 2023 when he rushed for 126 yards on 13 carries with 102 of those yards coming after contact. After only playing in six games in 2022 due to injury, Strong returned for his final season playing in 12 games and making seven starts. He rushed for 355 yards on 83 carries for an average of 4.28 yards per rush with five touchdowns. He had 22 receptions for 149 receiving yards with two scores.

