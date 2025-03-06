Pirates Sign Kicker Timmy Bleekrode

March 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed kicker Timmy Bleekrode for the 2025 season. Bleekrode last played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023.

Bleekrode began his collegiate career at Furman University where he played from 2018 (a redshirt season) through 2021. A two-time Academic Honor Roll student, Bleekrode was also an All-Southern Conference second team punter in 2020. His career average with the Paladins was 42.9. As a place kicker, Bleekrode made 30 of 32 PAT's and was 15 of 18 on field goals with a long of 51 yards.

In 2022 the 5'8" 190 lb. native of Atlanta, GA transferred to the University of Nebraska. In his first season with the Cornhuskers he started every game and connected on 34 of 35 extra points as his only miss was blocked. Bleekrode was nine of 12 on field goals, including a streak of seven consecutive makes. In 2023 he appeared in only three games playing as a holder and as a kickoff specialist.

During his time in Lincoln, NE he still excelled in the classroom as he was an All-Big Ten Academic selection in 2023 and made the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023.

