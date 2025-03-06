Bay Area Panthers Host Panthers Dance Team Auditions

March 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







We are thrilled to announce that the Bay Area Panthers football franchise is looking for skilled dancers and entertainers to join the Panthers Dance Team as not only professional dancers, but community ambassadors.

Our team of highly skilled dancers personify the vibrant and diverse culture of the Bay Area's iconic dance scene through high-energy, hip-hop-inspired choreography, while also showcasing the traditional pom routines often seen in professional football.

The Panthers Dance Team will perform at all eight home games and represent the organization at various community events. As role models, team members will have the opportunity to inspire others while engaging with fans to create the ultimate game day experience.

Joining the team offers a chance to perform at the professional level in front of thousands of spectators, all while being part of one of the most passionate fan bases in the Indoor Football League!

REQUIREMENTS & FAQS

Panthers Dance Team Audition Dates

Thursday, March 6th - Registration Opens

Wednesday, March 12th - Registration closes at 11:59pm PST

Monday, March 10- Wednesday, March 12th - Preliminary Auditions Accepted via Video Application

Thursday, March 13th - Finalists Selected and Notified

Saturday, March 15th - Finalist Interviews and Dance Audition at The Plex in San Jose

(Details will be sent out to finalists)

Monday, March 17th - Panthers Dance Team announced on bayareapanthers.com

*Once the registration application is received applicants will be sent the choreography and instructions how how to submit their videos esteem March 10-12th.

What do we look for in a PDT team member?

- Technically talented dancer, entertainer

- Ambassador/representative for the Bay Area Panthers organization

- Positive and energetic with a great personality

- Professional

- Team player

- Must be 18 years of age by March 15, 2025. No exceptions will be made.

How old does one have to be to audition?

- Must be 18 years of age by March 15, 2025. No exceptions will be made.

What is the commitment required?

- Must be able to attend and perform at all Bay Area Panthers home games

- Must be able to attend one weekly rehearsal in the evenings

- Additional rehearsals may be scheduled before and during the season for games, appearances, dance clinics, special events and playoffs.

- Must be available for special appearances including photo shoots and team bonding events

Where and when are the auditions?

- Preliminary auditions will be held VIRTUALLY from March 10-12th.

- Please submit your application HERE.

- Once your application is submitted, you will receive a dance instruction video and more information about auditions.

- On March 13th, all applicants will be notified if they have been selected to advance to the final dance audition and interview.

- Attendance is REQUIRED for all audition dates to be considered as a finalist for the dance team.

- Address: The Plex, 800 Embedded Way San Jose, CA 95138

What should I wear to auditions?

- Form-fitting two piece dance attire

- Suggested Female attire: Half-top and boy shorts, leggings or briefs.

- Suggested Male Attire: Athletic shirt or tank and shorts.

- Sneakers with non-marking soles

- Minimal jewelry

- Cover visible tattoos

What should I wear to my interview?

- These will be conducted during the final dance audition. Please bring comfortable clothes to cover up your audition attire.

What should I do to prepare for auditions?

- Practice speaking about yourself and prepare as you would for any professional interview.

- For the dance audition, work on your dance technique and performance skills.

