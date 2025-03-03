Gotham FC Draw Tampa Bay Sun FC, Win in Penalties to Wrap up 2025 Preseason

March 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC concluded its preseason with a 1-1 draw against USL Super League side Tampa Bay Sun FC on Sunday night, defeating the hosts 4-2 win in a penalty shootout.

Forward Gabi Portilho scored her first goal in a Gotham FC jersey early in the first half, with Esther González adding another assist to her preseason tally. Tampa Bay equalized shortly after when forward Parker Goins finished off a rebound to level the match.

Rookie goalkeeper Ryan Campbell saved two Tampa Bay penalties in the shootout. Newcomer Stella Nyamekye converted the shootout-sealing penalty for Gotham after fellow forwards Khyah Harper, Cece Kizer and Mak Whitham scored their attempts.

Gotham FC opens its 2025 NWSL regular season on the road against Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Match reactions

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

"I think it was a very good game. Obviously we played mid-week, so there's still a lot of management of minutes, making sure that for us we had a good challenge where we could see people, and that there were no injuries. The game had a little bit of everything. It was exciting for the fans. The penalty shootout was good -- very happy to see Ryan, our rookie goalkeeper, saving those penalties, and a lot of our young players scoring their penalties."

Gotham FC at Tampa Bay Sun FC

Sunday, 6 p.m. ET kickoff

Riverfront Stadium

Tampa, Fla.

Gotham FC (1, 0 - 1)

Tampa Bay Sun FC (1, 0 - 1)

Scoring summary

Gotham FC

3' Gabi Portilho (Esther González)

Tampa Bay Sun FC

15' Parker Goins

Penalties:

Gotham FC (1, 0, 1, 1, 1 - 4)

Tampa Bay Sun FC (0, 1, 0, 1 - 2)

Gotham FC: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK) (78' 12 - Ryan Campbell); 22 - Mandy Freeman (C) (79' 99 - Olivia Athens), 14 - Nealy Martin (79' 25 - Kristina Maksuti), 27 - Jess Carter (46' 5 - Cece Kizer), 3 - Bruninha (79' 62 - Emerson Elgin); 8 - Taryn Torres (79' 65 - Grace Murray), 7 - Jaelin Howell (79' 90 - Stella Nyamekye), 11 - Sarah Schupansky (65' 21 - Sofia Cook); 18 - Gabi Portilho (66' 20 - Jéssica Silva), 9 - Esther González (46' 34 - Khyah Harper), 13 - Ella Stevens (65' 17 - Mak Whitham)

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Tampa Bay Sun FC: 28 - Ashley Orkus (GK); 4 - Vivianne Bessette (46' 3 - Bri Blethen), 15 - Brooke Hendrix (46' 2 - Jackie Simpson), 22 - Paige Almendariz (46' 32 - Aaliyah Pitts); 20 - Victoria Haugen (42' 37 - Jordan Zade), 5 - Jordyn Listro (C) (46' 6 - Wasila Diwura-Soale), 19 - Carlee Giammona (46' 29 - Andrea Hauksdottir), 12 - Jade Moore (46' 7 - Erika Tymrak), 35 - Sydny Nasello (46' 24 - Ashley Clark); 9 - Natasha Flint (46' 45 - Ava Tankersley), 11 - Parker Goins (46' 13 - Cecilie Fløe Nielsen) (65' 21 - Dominique Richardson)

Head coach: Denise Schilte-Brown

Officials:

Referee: Alego Calume

Assistant Referee 1: Rhett Hammil

Assistant Referee 2: Fritz Barberousse

4th Official: Russell Miller

