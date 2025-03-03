Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Riley Tiernan and Midfielder Hannah Johnson Ahead of 2025 NWSL SEASON

March 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has signed forward Riley Tiernan to a two-year contract through 2026 with a club option through 2027 and midfielder Hannah Johnson to a roster relief contract through June 30, 2025. Tiernan and Johnson have been training and competing with the club since being named to the 2025 ACFC preseason roster as trialists. Both saw significant minutes at the recent Coachella Valley Invitational where they showcased their skills in both preseason matches.

"Going pro has been my dream since I was a little girl, " stated Tiernan. "I grew up watching my sister [Madison Tiernan] play. She was a professional as well. This has been an amazing journey and it feels even better that I earned it. I have a lot of great people surrounding me, so I'm really excited to be a part of this community and play in front of the awesome fans at BMO Stadium."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the club," stated Johnson. "This has been the best environment I've ever trained in. I couldn't imagine a better group of players to compete with and learn from every day. Being in Coachella Valley and seeing the fans' insane support has also been amazing to see. I've worked really hard for this opportunity and it's all paying off, so I'm excited to keep learning."

"We are delighted to sign both Riley and Hannah ahead of the start to our 2025 season," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Their performance, attitude and relentless work ethic throughout preseason has had a big impact on our group. Riley will provide versatility in the front line, while Hannah provides different options in our backline. We believe they both have a bright future with Angel City and look forward to supporting their continued growth within our environment."

Tiernan comes from Rutgers University, where she appeared in 83 total matches, earning 19 goals in 6,544 minutes on the pitch, while setting the all-time record with 34 assists for the Scarlet Knights: sixth all-time in Big-Ten history. She has a long list of accomplishments while playing at Rutgers, including 2021 Big-Ten Freshman of the Year and 2021 All-Big Ten First Team honors. Entering her sophomore season, she was named to the College Soccer Coaches National Players to Watch and the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List.

Originally from Voorhees, NJ, Tiernan attended Eastern Regional High School (ERHS), where she was named a 2020-21 National USA Today Athlete of the Year Nominee, 2020 High School All-American game selectee, and 2020 Sectional Player of the Year. She also helped her team win the 2018 Group IV State Championship and three Group IV Sectional Championships. She walked away from ERHS in the career record books as the all-time leader in assists (85), second all-time leader in points (257), and third all-time leader in goals (85). Her high school jersey, No. 13, will be retired this spring.

Johnson, former Mississippi State teammate of ACFC rookie midfielder Macey Hodge, tallied 4,924 minutes in 81 match appearances for the Bulldogs, earning seven goals and 13 assists. Her versatility as a midfielder and forward earned her 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team

2024 SEC Preseason Watchlist selections. In her senior season, Johnson notched assists in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Born in Jacksonville, Fl., Johnson attended Oakleaf High School, where she earned over 100 career goals. She was named 2020-21 First Team All-First Coast and was selected to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic in 2021. She also played club soccer for United Soccer Alliance where her team won the 2016 Armada U15 ECNL Sanford Showcase Championship title, helping her earn Armada U16 ECNL MVP and ECNL Conference Selection Program in 2019. Her freshman and sophomore years of high school were spent at Bishop Snyder, where she was named MVP twice with 42 goals and 27 assists. Johnson also ran cross country and became a district and state champion in 2017.

