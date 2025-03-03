You're Invited to the Spirit's 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Watch Party at Metrobar
March 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
WHAT: 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup - Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride
WHERE: metrobar at 640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
WHEN: Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET
The wait is finally over! Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit are back and ready to kick off the season against Marta and the defending NWSL Champion Orlando Pride in this year's Challenge Cup. While the match may be taking place in Florida, Spirit fans can head to Spirit Bar Network partner metrobar for the first watch party of 2025! With a live DJ, exclusive giveaways, and an electric matchday atmosphere, there's no better way to kick off your weekend. Tickets are not required to attend, but fans are encouraged to RSVP.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 3, 2025
- You're Invited to the Spirit's 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Watch Party at Metrobar - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Forward Yuki Nagasato Announces Retirement - Houston Dash
- Youth, Courage, Success: Sentnor, Luna and Promoting Excellence on the Pitch - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Launches New Mobile App - Seattle Reign FC
- Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Riley Tiernan and Midfielder Hannah Johnson Ahead of 2025 NWSL SEASON - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC Draw Tampa Bay Sun FC, Win in Penalties to Wrap up 2025 Preseason - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- You're Invited to the Spirit's 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Watch Party at Metrobar
- Washington Spirit Makes Waves with New 2025 Kits
- Washington Spirit Signs Star Mexican Defender Rebeca Bernal
- Washington Spirit Announces 2025 Theme Nights at Audi Field
- Washington Spirit Announces Updated 2025 Preseason Roster