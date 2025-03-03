You're Invited to the Spirit's 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup Watch Party at Metrobar

March 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

WHAT: 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup - Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

WHERE: metrobar at 640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

WHEN: Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET

The wait is finally over! Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit are back and ready to kick off the season against Marta and the defending NWSL Champion Orlando Pride in this year's Challenge Cup. While the match may be taking place in Florida, Spirit fans can head to Spirit Bar Network partner metrobar for the first watch party of 2025! With a live DJ, exclusive giveaways, and an electric matchday atmosphere, there's no better way to kick off your weekend. Tickets are not required to attend, but fans are encouraged to RSVP.

