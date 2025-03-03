Houston Dash Forward Yuki Nagasato Announces Retirement

March 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - Houston Dash forward Yuki Nagasato announced her retirement from professional soccer earlier today. The decorated Japanese international brought extensive championship experience to Houston following her club career that spanned more than two decades and 12 titles or championships.

"I have decided to close this chapter of my professional career. For 30 years, ever since I first kicked a ball, football has been my life. I've chased the game, challenged myself and grown through every victory and defeat. The journey wasn't always easy, but every moment had meaning," Nagasato said. "To all the fans who supported me, whether in the stands or from afar-your support pushed me forward. To my teammates, coaches, staff and family-thank you for shaping me into the person I am today. Even in the toughest times, your belief in me gave me strength. I was never alone, and for that, I'm truly grateful. Retiring wasn't an easy decision, but I'm excited for what's next. I will continue to be involved in football, finding new ways to help the game grow. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Nagasato joined Houston as a free agent prior to the 2024 season. She appeared in 24 games for the team across all competitions and scored three goals. Her first goal of the season came at Shell Energy Stadium to give Houston the lead against Seattle Reign FC on Sept. 22. Her volley against the Reign was voted the NWSL Week 20 Goal of the Week. She would score spectacular goals against the Kansas City Current in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup and again in the regular season against the Orlando Pride. The veteran forward also tallied two assists across all competitions last year.

"We want to thank Yuki for her contributions, not only to the Houston Dash, but to the sport across her remarkable career," Dash President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Her legacy will go beyond the titles she won or the goals she scored. You saw that impact on many occasions across the country as fans shouted her name or former teammates embraced her. We are happy to support her in this next chapter and thank Yuki for all the memories many of us hold on and off the pitch."

The forward began her stint in the NWSL with Chicago Stars FC in 2017 and she would play five seasons for the club. She led the team to the postseason in four of her five seasons in Chicago and reached the NWSL Championship in 2019. Nagasato also spent the 2021 season with Racing Louisville FC.

Nagasato's club career began in her native Japan where she made her professional debut in 2002 for Nippon TV Beleza. She won six league championships with the club and was the league's leading goal scorer in 2006. She left Japan in 2009 and signed for FFC Turbine Potsdam in Germany. She won the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2010 and three consecutive league titles with the German side from 2010-2012.

Nagasato moved to England in 2013 and played for Chelsea FC in the Women's Premier League for two seasons. The forward returned to Germany in 2015 and won the DFB-Pokal with Wolfsburg.

At the international level, Nagasato represented Japan for more than a decade and joined the team for two Olympic Games. She reached the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup twice and won the tournament in 2011. She made 132 appearances for the national team and scored 58 goals.

