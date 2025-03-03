Seattle Reign FC Launches New Mobile App

March 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the official launch of the new Reign FC mobile app, available to download for free on the App Store for iOS users and on Google Play for Android users.

Once fans download the app, they will be presented with the opportunity to create a profile that's linked to their Ticketmaster account to streamline the process for ticket management.

Designed to enhance the matchday experience at Lumen Field, the Reign FC mobile app provides easy access to stadium guides, tune-in information, concessions, transportation details and more - all in one convenient location. The match center features in-game stats, live updates, rosters and starting lineups.

Fans can customize their preferences and set notifications for score updates, breaking news and exclusive offers to never miss a drumbeat from Reign FC. Additionally, the app features club stories, player features and retail merchandise.

For all Seattle soccer fans, the app includes a mode switcher to seamlessly access the Sounders FC mobile app.

With the 2025 home opener against NJ/NY Gotham FC fast approaching on Saturday, March 15 (7:00 p.m. PT / ION), single-match tickets and additional ticketing options are available now. Visit ReignFC.com/Tickets for more details.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.