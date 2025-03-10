PWHL Takeover Tour a Big Hit in Raleigh

by Fran Stuchbury

March 10, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost









A big crowd watches the PWHL Takeover Tour in Raleigh, NC

(Minnesota Frost, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) A big crowd watches the PWHL Takeover Tour in Raleigh, NC(Minnesota Frost, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

The Minnesota Frost set the pace, scoring three unanswered goals in the first period, cruising to a 5-0 victory over the Ottawa Charge in the Professional Women's Hockey League Takeover Tour at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, in front of 10,782 fans.

The PWHL has held Takeovers in Seattle on January 5th, Vancouver on January 8th, Denver on January 12th, Quebec City on January 19th, Edmonton on February 16th, and Buffalo on February 23rd. Attendance with the first seven Takeovers was a combined 100,735 fans.

Two more Takeovers will be held in Detroit on March 16th and St. Louis on March 29th.

The Professional Women's Hockey is in its second season with six teams: three in the United States with the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, and New York Sirens; and three Canadian teams in the Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. The PWHL plans to add two teams next season.

"It started with a great atmosphere," said Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee. "Thank you, for sure, to the City of Raleigh and the Hurricanes for hosting and doing such a great job. It was a home game on our schedule, and it felt like a home game. The first period was outstanding-we were good on the forecheck, got on pucks and were able to bury a couple of them, and it really helped our cause."

The Frost scored three goals in the first period for the first time this season. The first goal of the game came from team captain, forward Kendall Coyne Schofield, her ninth of the season, followed with goals from forwards Brooke McQuiggie, her sixth, then one from Denise Krizova, her fourth of the season.

Ottawa ending up replacing goalie Logan Angers with Gwyneth Philips to start the second period.

"We struggled today," said Ottawa Charge Head Coach Carla McCleod. "The start wasn't ideal by any stretch of imagination. It's never easy to dig out when you are down three goals in the first period. Minnesota is a great team. They are the reigning Walter Cup champions. It felt that we had some momentum in the third period with some high-quality chances at least. We know we have to be better and grittier. Our passing has to be a lot better. There were some mismanaged pucks that hurt us. This is a league that as quick as you win, as quick you can lose. We gave them a lick a couple of games ago. Now, they gave us a lick tonight and we go back at it again on Tuesday."

Ticket prices ranged 27 dollars to 69 dollars, and McCleod was impressed by their passion.

"Incredible crowd, really fun to see the energy and the engagement of the game," she added "So enjoyable. In the breaks, too, when different songs were going on like a karaoke crew out there. It was a lot fun to play in front of that many people."

PWHL teams feature 23 active players and three reserve players. The league offers women in the US and Canada a chance to create professional careers.

"It's still surreal," Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips commented on the chance to be a role model. "I'm living the dream, and we are someone's dream. That is so cool. A little girl in the stands can look at us and say that it could be her in the future. That's the best out of these Takeover Tour games. It gives the girls a chance to see what this league is about."

Philips was named to the USA roster for the 2025 Women's World Championships that will take place at České Budějovice, Czechia, from April 9th till April 20th.

"It was an honor to be named to the team," she added. "I really can't wait. It's something I have been working towards for a long time. Every practice with the Charge I get a lot better. I am excited to show that at the highest level, but right now I have a few more games with the Charge. Until then so I am focusing on that."

After a scoreless second period, the Frost tallied two more goals in the third from defender Sophie Jaques.

"I think it was a great start for us," said Jaques. "Everyone was doing what they do best and that's when we're successful - when everyone does their own roles. We were using each other well, moving pucks, and getting bodies in front of the net. We did a good job of capitalizing on the chances we had early, and that gave us momentum going into the rest of the game."

An empty net goal by Michela Cava closed the scoring. The Frost forward has now recorded points in three straight games (2G, 1A) and has tallied nine points (4G, 5A) in her last nine outings.

Behind the net for the Frost was a dominant performance by goalie Maddie Rooney who stopped all 19 shots, becoming the first goaltender to record multiple shutouts in each of the league's first two seasons.

"Honestly that was a team shutout," said Rooney. "The team kept their (Ottawa's) chances really minimal. They shut it down in front of me, cleared rebounds and capitalized on our offensive opportunities. It was a team win."

During the game one PWHL fan held a sign stating, "The South deserves a PWHL team."

Seven-year old Oliver Leonard said. "The game was awesome! We should get a women's hockey team in Raleigh so I can watch more games in person."

Both coaches were asked if Raleigh deserves consideration on getting a team,

"Sure the Takeover Tours are us showcasing the ladies, how good they are," said Klee. "I spoke to a friend who goes to Carolina Hurricanes games all the time that (had) never been to a women's hockey game said it was awesome; the atmosphere was great. It was good hockey, a fun environment to be in."

"It certainly looked like it tonight," agreed McCleod. "I think these Takeover Tours have been a lot of fun for all the teams involved. The excitement amongst the different communities; everyone is putting their best foot forward. It feels like that we can be in this league as well in this location. Certainly the crowd was doing the best to sell it. They did a great job."

The Profesional Women's Hockey League regular season ends on Saturday, May 3rd and will be followed by the playoffs in which the top four teams will compete to win the Walter Cup.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.