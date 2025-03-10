PWHL Celebrates Indigenous Heritage with Special Edition Artwork

March 10, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is proud to celebrate Indigenous Heritage with activations across its Canadian teams, including the unveiling of special edition Unity Game artwork created by Indigenous artist Alanah AstehtsiÃÂ²' OtsistóhkwaÃâ¬ (Morningstar) Jewell, a Bear Clan member from Oneida Nation of the Thames.

The Ottawa Charge will host their Indigenous Heritage Unity Game at TD Place on Tuesday, March 11, followed by the Toronto Sceptres at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, March 19, and the Montréal Victoire at Place Bell on Sunday, March 23. Each game will be played on traditional Indigenous territories, recognizing and honoring the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples who have cared for these lands since time immemorial. The Indigenous Heritage Celebrations will highlight community leaders, welcome First Nations youth hockey teams, and incorporate elements unique to Indigenous cultures.

The artwork designed by Jewell is deeply rooted in Indigenous culture, incorporating themes of nature, spirituality, and identity. Her design is a powerful tribute to Indigenous strength, resilience, and belonging in hockey. Each element carries deep meaning, honoring Indigenous traditions and the presence of Indigenous athletes in hockey.

Jewell, whose passion is to promote Indigenous art and culture in urban areas, said, "I hope this artwork inspires people to honor their values while doing the things they love."

The artwork will be featured on the PWHL's Indigenous Heritage Celebration commemorative poster and will be available for purchase at each of the three venues, beginning on their Indigenous Celebration Game. The PWHL is proud to make a contribution to Aboriginal Sport Circle, an organization dedicated to supporting Indigenous athletes and increasing access to hockey and other sports within Indigenous communities.

Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) is Canada's national voice for Indigenous sport, dedicated to advancing meaningful opportunities for Indigenous athletes, coaches, and communities. Founded in 1995, the ASC works to increase access to sport and physical activity for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, ensuring that Indigenous athletes can thrive while staying connected to their cultural traditions.

For more information on the PWHL's Indigenous Heritage Celebrations, please visit the website.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.