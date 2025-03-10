New York Signs Defender Lauren Bernard

March 10, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the signing of defender Lauren Bernard to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The 23-year-old rookie was most recently a member of the Toronto Sceptres on the team's Reserve Player list.

"I'm happy to welcome Lauren to the Sirens family," said Pascal Daoust, Sirens General Manager. "Lauren was a targeted player in the draft due to her skating abilities-both with and without the puck-her vision, and the experience she gained in her role with her championship team. As a rookie in the league, our plan is to give her the time and support she needs to develop while maintaining a high-caliber defensive core for the future."

Bernard, a Madison, Ohio native, was selected by Toronto in the fourth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft and appeared in 15 games this season for the Sceptres, contributing one assist offensively. She began her NCAA career with two seasons at Clarkson University, then continued with three seasons at Ohio State University - becoming a two-time NCAA National Champion. The defender was a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and appeared in 118 games for the Buckeyes, finishing her career with 105 blocked shots, 15 goals and 47 assists. In joining the Sirens, Bernard reunites with former Buckeyes teammates Paetyn Levis and Gabby Rosenthal, and former Golden Knights teammates Élizabeth Giguère and Ella Shelton.

In a corresponding roster move, the Sirens have placed defender Olivia Knowles on the team's Reserve Player list.

