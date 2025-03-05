Sixteen PWHL Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster

March 5, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Sixteen players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will represent the United States at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship in České Budějovice, Czechia, from April 9-20. The full 25-player U.S. Women's National Team roster was announced today by USA Hockey.

The U.S. roster features two PWHL goaltenders, five defenders and nine forwards representing all six PWHL teams including the Minnesota Frost with six players, the Boston Fleet and Toronto Sceptres with three players each, the Montréal Victoire with two players, and the New York Sirens and Ottawa Charge with one player each.

Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel (BOS), Gwyneth Philips (OTT).

Defenders: Cayla Barnes (MTL), Savannah Harmon (TOR), Megan Keller (BOS), Lee Stecklein (MIN), Anna Wilgren (MTL).

Forwards: Alex Carpenter (NY), Jesse Compher (TOR), Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN), Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN), Taylor Heise (MIN), Hilary Knight (BOS), Kelly Pannek (MIN), Hayley Scamurra (TOR), Grace Zumwinkle (MIN).

Of the 25 players on the roster, Knight brings the most World Championship experience to the team as a 14-time medalist (nine gold, five silver), which is the most in tournament history. Wilgren is one of two players on the roster who will make her World Championship debut.

USA Hockey also announced its full team staff, which includes assistant coach Josh Sciba (NY), scout Haley Skarupa (MIN), athletic trainers Katie Homan (MIN) and Amanda Kelley (BOS), and equipment manager Sis Paulsen (MIN), who all hold similar roles with their PWHL teams.

The 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule continues with games through Apr. 2 before pausing for the World Championship.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.